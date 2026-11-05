Philly bike protest targeting 'Zionist establishments' draws rebuke from city and state leaders

A cycling group's plan to ride bikes around Rittenhouse Square on Sunday to protest "Zionist business owners" has drawn criticism from city and state leaders who say the event targets the Jewish community in Philadelphia.

The boycott is being organized by Philly Bike On Your Left, an "Anti-fascist, Anti-Zionist" cycling club that seeks justice for Palestinians. A flyer posted on the group's Instagram page says cyclists will ride around the park with Palestinian flags on their bikes to boycott the "disgusting humans" who operate several businesses in Center City. The ride is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to noon.

The flyer names K'Far Cafe, Dizengoff and Goldie — all owned by Israeli-American chef Michael Solomonov — and other restaurants with Jewish owners, including Schlesinger's Deli, Mac Mart and Huda. The owners of some of these restaurants have publicly expressed support for Israel or made donations for relief after the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack in 2023.

"These Zionist establishments must go!" the flyer says. "Not in our city!"

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker released a statement Thursday saying she has directed Philadelphia police to monitor the demonstration to ensure safety for businesses, nearby residents and places of worship. Parker and others noted that the boycott is planned the day before the anniversary of Kristallnacht, the Nazi riots that targeted and destroyed Jewish-owned businesses in Germany and surrounding countries in 1938.

"Everyone has the right to peacefully protest and express their political views," Parker said. "But singling out businesses because their owners are Jewish is unacceptable and has no place in our city."

A Philadelphia police spokesperson said the department will take "appropriate measures" to maintain public safety, but declined to discuss operational plans.

Philly Bike on Your Left could not be reached for comment Thursday.



In a statement Wednesday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday called the protest "deeply unsettling."

"The organizers are engaging in a form of discrimination that falls back on some of the oldest antisemitic tropes and tactics in history," Sunday said. "This is not simply a protest directed at the policies of Israel, rather it singles out our fellow Pennsylvanians based on their Jewish identity, targeting them for policies they have nothing to do with and no ability to affect because of their faith."

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who denounced a similar protest outside Goldie three years ago, issued a statement through a spokesperson on Thursday.

"This bike ride, masquerading as a protest to advance the cause of justice, is nothing more than blatant antisemitism designed to intimidate and drive Jewish businesses out of our communities, and there is no place for that in our Commonwealth," spokesperson Rosie Lapowsky said.

Allan Domb, the former Philadelphia City Councilmember and real estate developer who owns Schlesinger's Deli, told City & State Pennsylvania he was stunned by the boycott.

“I almost cannot believe that they were targeting myself and other entrepreneurs who own businesses who happen to be Jewish," Domb said.

Solomonov co-owns the restaurant group CookNSolo, whose concepts include Zahav and Laser Wolf, among other well-known businesses in the city. The protest group Boycott CookNSolo, which formed in 2023, put out a statement Wednesday defending the bike ride planned at Rittenhouse on Sunday, saying people have a duty to confront injustices.

"Zionists have mounted a coordinated campaign to discredit and villainize the organizers and detract from their anti-genocide message," the group said.

Solomonov and CookNSolo have not publicly commented on the bike ride.

Parker warned people who participate in the protest not to target or harass specific businesses.

"Anyone who engages in threats, intimidation, or unlawful conduct will be held accountable," Parker said.