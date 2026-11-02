Ardmore Italian steakhouse DePaul's Table to open Center City takeout spot

The owners of Ardmore steakhouse DePaul's Table are opening a new takeout spot in Center City that will serve up pizza, cheesesteaks and a selection of items from the Main Line restaurant's Italian-American menu.

DePaul's Pronto, billed as a fast-casual companion to the Ardmore steakhouse, is slated to open this winter at 917 S. 20th St. The space was formerly Southside Pizza, which closed in September after a run of more than a decade in Graduate Hospital.

Owner Anthony DePaul said the new concept will have ready-to-go food for pickup and delivery, as well as meals that can be prepped at home. Items adapted from the steakhouse menu will include filet mignon, double-cut lamb chops, braised beef short rib and pan-seared salmon. The menu will also have Italian-American staples like rigatoni vodka, chicken parmesan, and a mix of salads and appetizers.

"Pronto gives us a chance to bring that same passion for food to Philadelphia in a whole new way," DePaul said in a statement. "Maybe you're picking up pizza for the family, or maybe you want filet mignon without leaving the house. We want Pronto to be the place you think of for both."

The restaurant will also have beer and wine to-go, catering options, a kids menu and a selection of desserts.

DePaul and head chef Jose Galicia opened their Ardmore restaurant in 2021 at the corner of Lancaster Avenue and Station Road, occupying the first two floors of a 19th-century building that started as the Merion Title and Trust Company and later became a Haverford Trust branch. The building was previously home to the French brasserie the Bercy.

An opening date for DePaul's Pronto still hasn't been set, but the restaurant shared a glimpse of the renovations that are underway at the storefront on 20th Street.