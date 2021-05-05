DePaul's Table, an Italian steakhouse, is opening in Ardmore

May 05, 2021
An Italian steakhouse will officially open in Ardmore on Thursday, just in time for the start of Ardmore Restaurant Week, which runs May 6 to May 16.
DePaul's Table has taken over the historic former home of Haverford Trust Bank, which dates back to the early 1900s. French restaurant The Bercy had occupied the space until DePaul's took over.
Cocktails, wine and beer will be available from the bar. For Restaurant Week, DePaul's Table is inviting people to purchase to-go cocktails for the new Picnic in the Plaza taking place on Saturday, May 8, and Saturday, May 15.
To take part in the new event, reserve a free ticket and grab takeout and a to-go cocktail from a Restaurant Week participant, then enjoy live music while sitting under the stars in Schauffele Plaza to enjoy dinner.
DePaul's Table will serve dinner daily starting at 5 p.m. A preview of happy hour will be offered during Restaurant Week. Every day between Thrusday, May 6 and Sunday, May 16, look for specials from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The restaurant also is offering a special Mother's Day brunch.
The steakhouse is located at 7 E. Lancaster Ave. in Ardmore.
Lola's Garden is another restaurant that recently found a home in Ardmore. It's also participating in Restaurant Week, along with favorites like Tired Hands Fermentaria, Ripplewood Whiskey & Craft, John Henry’s Pub and Blue Pearl Café.
