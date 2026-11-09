Early 'Rocky' draft and poster signed by movie's cast are up for auction

As the "Rocky" franchise prepares to turn the big 5-0, an auction house is putting mementos from the original film up for bid.

Heritage Auctions is offering several items from the personal collection of Sylvester Stallone's first manager, Jane Oliver Sherry, who died shortly after "Rocky" hit theaters in late 1976. (All of the sequels were dedicated to her.) The memorabilia includes Stallone's early contracts with Oliver and the William Morris Agency, priced at $1,000 and $1,500 each. Bidders also can vie for a poster signed by the principal cast — Stallone, Talia Shire, Carl Weathers and Burt Young — and a draft screenplay dated Nov. 8, 1975. Those are going for $800 and $525, respectively.

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Also on the lot are scripts Stallone penned before United Artists picked up "Rocky." The bundle features two drafts of an Edgar Allan Poe biopic that was never made and another pair of screenplays for "Paradise Alley," originally titled "The Italian Stallion." Stallone directed and starred in that film in 1978. The collection is priced at $500.



The most expensive item, however, is a souvenir from later in his boxing movie franchise. A production script for "Rocky III" signed by the cast and stored in a display box is currently going for $2,500. It was autographed by Stallone, Shire, Weathers, Mr. T and Hulk Hogan.

Heritage Auctions is accepting proxy bids until Dec. 1 at 11:50 a.m. The live auction will commence ten minutes later at the company's headquarters in Dallas.

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