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November 09, 2026

Early 'Rocky' draft and poster signed by movie's cast are up for auction

Fans also can bid on a 'Rocky III' production script signed by Stallone, Talia Shire, Carl Weathers, Mr. T and Hulk Hogan.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Movies Memorabilia
Rocky Memorabilia Auction Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Heritage Auctions is accepting bids a 'Rocky' poster signed by the cast of the 1976 movie and a production script autographed by the stars of 'Rocky III.'

As the "Rocky" franchise prepares to turn the big 5-0, an auction house is putting mementos from the original film up for bid.

Heritage Auctions is offering several items from the personal collection of Sylvester Stallone's first manager, Jane Oliver Sherry, who died shortly after "Rocky" hit theaters in late 1976. (All of the sequels were dedicated to her.) The memorabilia includes Stallone's early contracts with Oliver and the William Morris Agency, priced at $1,000 and $1,500 each. Bidders also can vie for a poster signed by the principal cast — Stallone, Talia Shire, Carl Weathers and Burt Young — and a draft screenplay dated Nov. 8, 1975. Those are going for $800 and $525, respectively.

MORE: Was Rocky Balboa supposed to be a New Yorker?

Also on the lot are scripts Stallone penned before United Artists picked up "Rocky." The bundle features two drafts of an Edgar Allan Poe biopic that was never made and another pair of screenplays for "Paradise Alley," originally titled "The Italian Stallion." Stallone directed and starred in that film in 1978. The collection is priced at $500.

The most expensive item, however, is a souvenir from later in his boxing movie franchise. A production script for "Rocky III" signed by the cast and stored in a display box is currently going for $2,500. It was autographed by Stallone, Shire, Weathers, Mr. T and Hulk Hogan.

Heritage Auctions is accepting proxy bids until Dec. 1 at 11:50 a.m. The live auction will commence ten minutes later at the company's headquarters in Dallas.

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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

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