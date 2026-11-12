30th Street Station's South Concourse reopens as Amtrak readies to unveil new food and retail options

November 12, 2026
Travelers at 30th Street Station now have access to some of the renovated areas that Amtrak has been working on as part of its $550 million project.
The station's South Concourse, which houses the former dining area and public restrooms, reopened this week with several new seating areas that include outlets to charge devices. The upgraded bathrooms are also open and the station's new food and retail options are set to debut in phases over the coming months, officials said.
Amtrak's interior restoration of 30th Street Station started in early 2024, turning large sections of the building into construction zones. Most of the station's retail has been moved to modular kiosks in the main hall to allow for the remodeling of commercial spaces.
Work on the South Concourse has included restoring bronze and brass entryways, doors, trim and fixtures for the renovated storefronts, which now feature renderings of the upcoming food and retail spaces. Amtrak has not provided details on food hall vendors and upcoming stores, but signage shows plans for a Starbucks and relocated Dunkin' and Hudson convenience store. Vantage Group, Amtrak's partner at the station, still has signage displayed for leasing.
Other changes planned at the station include moving the customer service area out of the main concourse and into the North Waiting Room, which features Karl Bitter's 30-foot-long sculpture "The Spirit of Transportation." That space now has benches reserved for Amtrak and New Jersey Transit travelers.
In the main hall, most of the work cleaning panels on the building's ceilings and scrubbing its limestone walls has already been completed. Contractor Gilbane also has been cleaning the station's light fixtures and replacing bulbs.
The space that was formerly Bridgewater's Pub, which closed in 2020, has been renovated and the surrounding hall now has additional tables and seating areas.
Amtrak officials and city leaders plan to hold a ribbon-cutting for the South Concourse on Friday morning to discuss progress on the restoration. The modernization project is part of a public-private partnership between Amtrak and Plenary Infrastructure Philadelphia, a consortium that has a 50-year agreement to improve and maintain the station.