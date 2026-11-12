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November 12, 2026

30th Street Station's South Concourse reopens as Amtrak readies to unveil new food and retail options

Additional seating and updated bathrooms are now accessible as the $550 million renovation project continues at the historic site.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation Amtrak
30th Street Station Michael Tanenbaum/PhillyVoice

The renovated South Concourse at 30th Street Station is now open to the public with new seating areas and upgraded restrooms. Amtrak plans to debut retail and dining options in phases over the coming months.

Travelers at 30th Street Station now have access to some of the renovated areas that Amtrak has been working on as part of its $550 million project.

The station's South Concourse, which houses the former dining area and public restrooms, reopened this week with several new seating areas that include outlets to charge devices. The upgraded bathrooms are also open and the station's new food and retail options are set to debut in phases over the coming months, officials said.

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Amtrak's interior restoration of 30th Street Station started in early 2024, turning large sections of the building into construction zones. Most of the station's retail has been moved to modular kiosks in the main hall to allow for the remodeling of commercial spaces.

Work on the South Concourse has included restoring bronze and brass entryways, doors, trim and fixtures for the renovated storefronts, which now feature renderings of the upcoming food and retail spaces. Amtrak has not provided details on food hall vendors and upcoming stores, but signage shows plans for a Starbucks and relocated Dunkin' and Hudson convenience store. Vantage Group, Amtrak's partner at the station, still has signage displayed for leasing.

Amtrak South ConcourseMichael Tanenbaum/PhillyVoice

A view of the seating area in the renovated South Concourse at 30th Street Station.


Market Hall 29thMichael Tanenbaum/PhillyVoice

New seating areas have been added to the hall inside the station entrance at 29th and Market streets.


Amtrak StorefrontMichael Tanenbaum/PhillyVoice

New shops will open at Amtrak's 30th Street Station over the coming months. Historic details have been restored at the station's storefronts.


30th Street RestroomMichael Tanenbaum/PhillyVoice

The public restrooms in the South Concourse of 30th Street Station have been upgraded and are now reopened.


Other changes planned at the station include moving the customer service area out of the main concourse and into the North Waiting Room, which features Karl Bitter's 30-foot-long sculpture "The Spirit of Transportation." That space now has benches reserved for Amtrak and New Jersey Transit travelers.

North Waiting RoomMichael Tanenbaum/PhillyVoice

Benches have been added to the North Waiting Room at 30th Street Station.


Seating Area 30thMichael Tanenbaum/PhillyVoice

New seating areas have been added to the hall inside the station entrance at 29th and Market streets.


Hudson Storefront AmtrakMichael Tanenbaum/for PhillyVoice

The space of the former Bridgewater's Pub has been remodeled as part of Amtrak's $550 million interior restoration of 30th Street Station.


In the main hall, most of the work cleaning panels on the building's ceilings and scrubbing its limestone walls has already been completed. Contractor Gilbane also has been cleaning the station's light fixtures and replacing bulbs.

The space that was formerly Bridgewater's Pub, which closed in 2020, has been renovated and the surrounding hall now has additional tables and seating areas.

Amtrak officials and city leaders plan to hold a ribbon-cutting for the South Concourse on Friday morning to discuss progress on the restoration. The modernization project is part of a public-private partnership between Amtrak and Plenary Infrastructure Philadelphia, a consortium that has a 50-year agreement to improve and maintain the station.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation Amtrak University City Renovations 30th Street Station

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