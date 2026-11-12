LeBron James ruled out for Sixers-Raptors on Thursday

PHILADELPHIA – LeBron James (low back / sciatica management) will not play for the Sixers in Thursday night's home game against the Toronto Raptors, the team said on Thursday afternoon.

James and Joel Embiid (right foot plantar fascia injury management) were both initially listed as questionable for Thursday's game and the Sixers said both participated in the team's morning shootaround. James was visible to reporters getting shots up after shootaround; once the court had cleared Embiid emerged to conduct a media availability.

"I have no idea," Embiid said when asked if he expected to suit up against the Raptors.

At least for James, the opportunity to take four or five days off was appealing. The Sixers will be off on Friday and Saturday before returning with a back-to-back on Sunday or Monday. Given James has not played on consecutive days this season, it is reasonable to assume he will either return on Sunday at home against the Indiana Pacers or on Monday on the road against the Brooklyn Nets.

In additional injury news, the Sixers said on Thursday morning that Adem Bona would be re-evaluated in approximately one week, further limiting Sixers head coach Nick Nurse's options at backup center. Additionally, Dominick Barlow participated in shootaround as part of his rehabilitation program, but does not yet have a timeline for a return to the court.

Toronto will be without its two best players on Thursday; Kawhi Leonard has ongoing knee troubles and Scottie Barnes has a groin strain.

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