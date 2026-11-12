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November 12, 2026

Fantasy football Week 10 start/sit advice

Looking at each fantasy football position and a player you should either start or sit in Week 10

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By Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff
Fantasy football NFL
2026-11-08T151358Z_277051169_MT1USATODAY30311053_RTRMADP_3_NFL-CLEVELAND-BROWNS-AT-NEW-ORLEANS-SAINTS.JPG Matthew Hinton/Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

Fantasy owners delight: Saints QB Tyler Shough has a lot of weaponry to use against an injured Panthers secondary.

The trade deadline is in the rearview mirror, but some of the moves that happened this week could directly impact your fantasy football starting lineup.

A change of scenery could be the perfect remedy for one of your struggling skill position players – think Josh Downs to the Chiefs – or the loss of an important piece on defense could open the door for one of your players to break out – think Jags WRs against a Titans defense that just dealt away Amani Hooker.

As we do every week, we give you the best start/sit recommendations at each position. Here are the best ones for Week 10:  

Quarterback

Tyler Shough, Saints: The band is back together for the Saints' QB, who could see the return of RB Travis Etienne IR this week after already welcoming back first-round WR Jordyn Tyson and LT Kelvin Banks Jr. back last Sunday. Shough is at home on the Superdome fast track and has plenty of firepower against a Panthers defense that's allowed 90 points over the past three weeks and has major injuries at cornerback.

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs: He's had an inconsistent first half from a fantasy standpoint, but Mahomes should have a field day against an Atlanta defense that doesn't generate many sacks and has one of the NFL's lowest interception rates. Only nine NFL teams have allowed more passing TDs than the Falcons, and Mahomes now has Josh Downs to help him stress defenses vertically.

Running back 

Zach CharbonnetSeahawks: In his second game of the season last week, Charbonnet totaled 18 touches and produced 86 yards from scrimmage – almost double the touches he had in his Week 8 debut. Look for his volume to increase even more against a Raiders defense that allows the NFL's most rushing yards per game and will be punting the ball back to Seattle quite a bit.  He's RB1 right now with first-round pick Jadarian Price struggling.

Corey Kiner, Patriots: With Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson each banged up, Kiner should see plenty of action and could easily be the top Patriots ball carrier in Week 10. He hasn't shown to be much of a pass-catching threat but he averaged nearly seven yards per carry in Week 9 and scored a TD. Playing indoors on Detroit's track should only help him, along with the Pats hurting at WR, too. At 210 pounds, he's a good candidate for goal line carries.

Wide receiver/tight end

Parker Washington, Jags: The Jags' leading receiver should have a field day against the Titans, who just traded away their only good player in the secondary. Washington can be sporadic from week to week because Trevor Lawrence spreads the ball around, but Tennessee's defense will provide a welcome mat for a big Washington game.  

Chig Okonkwo, Commanders: Lacking an impact run game, the Commanders have been throwing the ball a lot. Okonkwo has seen at least six targets in three of the past four games and should have plenty of single coverage opportunities against a Giants defense that blitzes at a top-five rate. Okonkwo is developing into a safety valve for Jayden Daniels.  

Denzel Boston, Browns: The rookie has 27 targets in his last three games and is known for making plays downfield. He comes off a six-catch, 98-yard outing against the Saints and in Week 10 faces a Houston defense that's allowed the second most fantasy points to wide receivers. 

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Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff

mosher@phillyvoice.com

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