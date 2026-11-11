Former Sixer Robert Covington lists his Cherry Hill home for $2.9 million

A six-bedroom home owned by former Sixers forward Robert Covington is on the market in South Jersey for $2.9 million.

The two-story property in Cherry Hill has been on and off the market — both for rent and for sale — several times since Covington purchased the home for $3.1 million in 2023. Covington, 35, played 11 NBA seasons with stints on the Sixers from 2014 to 2019 and in 2023, when he returned to the team via trade. He's now retired.

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The Cherry Hill home was built in 2006 and was originally sold during construction for $585,000, according to Zillow's property records. The home covers 9,784 square feet and sits on two-thirds of an acre in Cherry Hill's Wilderness Run neighborhood, which is known for its custom-built houses.

The home includes an entertainment wing with a theater, pool hall, gaming area and grand dining hall. It also has eight full bathrooms, two kitchens and a gym with a sauna and spa. The backyard features a patio area with a saltwater pool, hot tub and fire pit. The home is about 11 miles from the Sixers' practice facility in Camden and 16 miles from the Sports Complex in South Philly.

Provided Image/Steve Edwards The backyard of the home has a saltwater pool.

Provided Image/Steve Edwards An entertainment room at the home includes a theater and a pool table.

"This is a true compound," Melissa Young, the listing agent at Compass Real Estate's sports and entertainment division, said in a statement. "The craftsmanship and design here would be very hard to replicate today."

Young has worked with a number of high-profile Philadelphia athletes over the years. After getting her real estate license in 2007, the first property she sold for Compass was Terrell Owens' Moorestown home, where the wide receiver once did sit-ups in his driveway during a contract holdout. She recalls hounding Owens' agent at the time, Drew Rosenhaus, to make connections for her to take the listing in the years after Owens left the Eagles and the house still hadn't been sold. It eventually went in a short sale for $1.7 million in 2010 — less than half the $3.9 million Owens paid in 2004.

"I literally went after it," Young said in a phone interview. "I got T.O.'s house, and from there I got Jevon Kearse's house and then Asante Samuel."

Young has since worked with Eagles including DeSean Jackson, Brandon Graham, Dallas Goedert and Quinyon Mitchell. She's also worked with Sixers star Tyrese Maxey.

"I still know nothing about sports," Young said. "I get to know them on a personal level. A lot of them are 21 and 22 with girlfriends and wives. You become personal friends. You're in their lives. They're often at that point where they just made it, and then they need me. I take care you."

Young said Covington's home will be well-suited to a Philly athlete. It was most recently rented by a player for one of the four major teams.

"It offers exactly what high-profile buyers look for: privacy, space and an easy drive to Philadelphia," Young said in her statement. "Cherry Hill continues to draw athletes and executives who want room to live without giving up convenience."



Provided Image/Steve Edwards A view of the living room at Covington's Cherry Hill home.

Provided Image/Steve Edwards The home has six bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and two half baths.

Provided Image/Steve Edwards The lower level of Covington's Cherry Hill home has a gym and other amenities.

Covington's home is one of two South Jersey properties with ties to Philly athletes that hit the market this month. Phillies star Bryce Harper's Haddonfield home hit the market for $4.5 million last week. The five-bedroom property, built in 2018, last sold for $2.1 million in 2019.

Young said it's not difficult for her to pitch Philly athletes on buying homes in South Jersey instead of in the city or the suburbs in Pennsylvania.

"You take them on one ride to the Schuylkill Expressway and they go, 'Wow, Jersey looks really good. We're good,'" Young said. "It's such an easy commute."