More News:

November 10, 2026

Who are the purple-vested workers now patrolling SEPTA stations?

Under the new Reach initiative, social outreach specialists are connecting 'vulnerable' people to local resources.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation SEPTA
SEPTA Reach Provided Image/SEPTA

Social outreach specialists in purple vests are being deployed to SEPTA stops around the transit system to connect 'vulnerable' people to local resources.

Purple-vested social outreach specialists have started to patrol SEPTA stations to connect people struggling with homelessness, mental illness or addiction to a host of local resources.

The transit authority’s newly launched Reach program on Tuesday started deploying members of Citizens Acting Together Can Help, a South Philly nonprofit, to "hotspots" for social vulnerabilities along the system.

MORE: Doylestown DART bus driver charged in fatal hit-and-run crash

During weekdays over the next year, staff will engage with "vulnerable" people who seek refuge in SEPTA stops and offer them transportation to community services that provide housing, mental health resources, recovery support, veterans resources and more, the authority said Tuesday. Anyone who declines assistance will be asked to leave the system. Specialists may also request police assistance if a situation escalates.

Staff members will have access to safety reports that are submitted by riders through the SEPTA app and customer service center. Reach will operate as a division of SEPTA Transit Police and work closely with its officers.

"This program will be a critical component of our enforcement approach to address issues related to the vulnerable community and reduce quality-of-life complaints," SEPTA Transit Police Chief Charles Lawson said in a statement. "The outreach specialists will serve as a force multiplier and address hotspots based on data and reports received directly from our customers."

Representatives with CATCH Inc. did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

SEPTA is encouraging community groups to reach out and collaborate.

"By helping connect vulnerable individuals to services and support, SEPTA is working to build a safer, more welcoming environment for everyone who relies on our system," SEPTA General Manager Scott Sauer said in a statement. "Through our ongoing collaborative work, SEPTA has formed critical partnerships with government agencies, nonprofits, healthcare providers and the community to address these challenges compassionately while maintaining SEPTA's core responsibility to provide safe and reliable transportation."

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation SEPTA Philadelphia Addiction Homelessness Transit Police Safety

Featured

Limited - Jefferson HEalth Cardiac Surgery

World-class heart surgery, close to home
Limited - WellKnown Moving

Hiring a Philadelphia mover? What to get in writing first

Just In

Must Read

Protests

Boycott of Jewish-owned eateries met by counter-protesters

Bike Boycott Protest Philadelphia

Energy

Fixed rate energy plans available

iStock-1154944719 - Fixed Rate.png

Illness

Bucks County reports its first measles case of the year

Measles Bucks County

TV

Ken Burns-produced docuseries explores U.S. history of criminal justice, and Philly's outsized role in it

PBS Crime and Punishment

Holidays

Holiday events in Philly, the suburbs and South Jersey: Lights, markets, shows and more

Things to do for holiday collage

Flyers

Eventually, the Flyers have to start helping themselves

2026-11-04T025752Z_1914281339_MT1USATODAY30271485_RTRMADP_3_NHL-MINNESOTA-WILD-AT-PHILADELPHIA-FLYERS.JPG

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved