Full injury report for Sixers-Raptors on Thursday

November 11, 2026
Joel Embiid (right foot plantar fascia injury management) and LeBron James (low back/sciatica management) are both questionable for the Sixers' home game on Thursday night against the Toronto Raptors, according to the team's initial injury report for the game unveiled on Wednesday:
The Sixers have an injury report for tomorrow's game vs. Toronto:— Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) November 11, 2026
Joel Embiid – foot management – QUESTIONABLE
LeBron James – back management – QUESTIONABLE
Adem Bona – cervical spine sprain – OUT
Dominick Barlow – back – OUT
Adem Bona, sidelined for the last three games due to a neck injury suffered during his best performance of the year last Wednesday night in Detroit, avoided any serious ailment and expects to be back on the floor sooner than later. He is likely closer to returning than Dominick Barlow, out for over a month due to a back issue. Barlow has been doing on-court workouts for a while and does not look diminished athletically at all. A return this month would be very helpful for a Sixers team managing frontcourt depth issues.
Toronto will not have an injury report until Thursday afternoon – they host the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night – but on Tuesday, Kawhi Leonard was ruled out for at least another week due to ongoing knee troubles.
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