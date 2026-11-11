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November 11, 2026

Full injury report for Sixers-Raptors on Thursday

So far this season, the Sixers have had their full starting lineup available nine times in 12 games.

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
LeBron 11.11.26 Bill Streicher/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LeBron James has looked 41 years old for a lot of his first few weeks as a member of the Sixers.

Joel Embiid (right foot plantar fascia injury management) and LeBron James (low back/sciatica management) are both questionable for the Sixers' home game on Thursday night against the Toronto Raptors, according to the team's initial injury report for the game unveiled on Wednesday:

Embiid and James both struggled in the Sixers' decisive home loss to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. So far this season, the Sixers have had their full starting lineup available nine times in 12 games, but there are arguments in favor of sitting the two superstars given their intensity of the Sixers' early-season schedule.

Adem Bona, sidelined for the last three games due to a neck injury suffered during his best performance of the year last Wednesday night in Detroit, avoided any serious ailment and expects to be back on the floor sooner than later. He is likely closer to returning than Dominick Barlow, out for over a month due to a back issue. Barlow has been doing on-court workouts for a while and does not look diminished athletically at all. A return this month would be very helpful for a Sixers team managing frontcourt depth issues.

Toronto will not have an injury report until Thursday afternoon – they host the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night – but on Tuesday, Kawhi Leonard was ruled out for at least another week due to ongoing knee troubles.

MOREHow the Sixers found out LeBron chose them – and how he 'raises the standard'

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Adem Bona Philadelphia 76ers LeBron James Joel Embiid Kawhi Leonard Dominick Barlow Toronto Raptors

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