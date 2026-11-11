'Jeopardy!' contestant from Delco loses title defense but wins over Eagles fans in final round

A Havertown resident who won his "Jeopardy!" debut wasn't able to defend his title in Tuesday night's episode, but he did take the chance to show some hometown pride.

Curtis Parker, a researcher, was given the following clue in the final round: This tragedy in a North Side garage was a major factor in the establishment of the National Firearms Act. His response: "What is go birds?"

Host Ken Jennings ceded that the Eagles' rallying cry is "never the wrong response," but it wasn't the right one, either. Parker started the round with $8,600 and bet $1,600, bringing him to a total of $7,000 to finish in second place.

yeah curtis from delco pic.twitter.com/wVtva2ZtYL — poulinsflakjacket (@poulinsflakjakt) November 11, 2026

The correct response to the clue, which was in the "Acts of Congress" category, was the St. Valentine's Day Massacre. On Feb. 14, 1929, seven men in Chicago's North Side Gang were killed by another group that included two men disguised as police officers. The shooting is thought to be linked to famous gangster Al Capone — who would later reside in Eastern State Penitentiary — as the men who were killed were all associated with his rival George "Bugs" Moran.

Sawed-off shotguns and semi-automatic weapons known as Tommy guns were used in the shooting. Five years later, Franklin D. Roosevelt's war on crime resulted in the passage of the National Firearms Act of 1934, which put restrictions and taxes on weapons that were commonly used by organized crime syndicates.

Tuesday's "Jeopardy!" appearance was Parker's second time on the show after he won $15,600 on the previous night's episode. He competed against Donna Bowman and Will Goree, who got the question right, wagered $0 and won with $28,600.

During the introduction segment, Parker said he enjoys gardening and bird-watching. On Monday, he shared a childhood anecdote about spotting a four-leaf clover on the White House lawn during a trip to Washington with his family.



"I hope it's going to bring me some luck today, I brought it home and I still have it," Parker said during the episode.

The full episodes are available to stream on Peacock and Hulu.