More Culture:

November 11, 2026

'Jeopardy!' contestant from Delco loses title defense but wins over Eagles fans in final round

Curtis Parker, a one-day champion on the show, gave this parting response on his last clue: 'What is go birds?'

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Jeopardy
jeopardy go birds response.jpg Provided Image/Sony

A 'Jeopardy!' contestant on Tuesday's episode wrote 'What is go birds?' as his response in the final round. Above, host Ken Jennings stands behind the podium.

A Havertown resident who won his "Jeopardy!" debut wasn't able to defend his title in Tuesday night's episode, but he did take the chance to show some hometown pride.

Curtis Parker, a researcher, was given the following clue in the final round: This tragedy in a North Side garage was a major factor in the establishment of the National Firearms Act. His response: "What is go birds?" 

MORE: Ilana Glazer is ready to say goodbye to 'weak-minded' alt-right comedy

Host Ken Jennings ceded that the Eagles' rallying cry is "never the wrong response," but it wasn't the right one, either. Parker started the round with $8,600 and bet $1,600, bringing him to a total of $7,000 to finish in second place. 

The correct response to the clue, which was in the "Acts of Congress" category, was the St. Valentine's Day Massacre. On Feb. 14, 1929, seven men in Chicago's North Side Gang were killed by another group that included two men disguised as police officers. The shooting is thought to be linked to famous gangster Al Capone — who would later reside in Eastern State Penitentiary — as the men who were killed were all associated with his rival George "Bugs" Moran. 

Sawed-off shotguns and semi-automatic weapons known as Tommy guns were used in the shooting. Five years later, Franklin D. Roosevelt's war on crime resulted in the passage of the National Firearms Act of 1934, which put restrictions and taxes on weapons that were commonly used by organized crime syndicates.

Tuesday's "Jeopardy!" appearance was Parker's second time on the show after he won $15,600 on the previous night's episode. He competed against Donna Bowman and Will Goree, who got the question right, wagered $0 and won with $28,600. 

During the introduction segment, Parker said he enjoys gardening and bird-watching. On Monday, he shared a childhood anecdote about spotting a four-leaf clover on the White House lawn during a trip to Washington with his family. 

"I hope it's going to bring me some luck today, I brought it home and I still have it," Parker said during the episode. 

The full episodes are available to stream on Peacock and Hulu. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Jeopardy Philadelphia Haverford Eagles Delaware County

Featured

Limited - Jefferson HEalth Cardiac Surgery

World-class heart surgery, close to home
Limited - WellKnown Moving

Hiring a Philadelphia mover? What to get in writing first

Just In

Must Read

Politics

Ahmed Moor sued U.S. over aid to Israel. Now he's taking on Fetterman

Ahmed Moor Senate

Energy

Fixed rate energy plans available

iStock-1154944719 - Fixed Rate.png

Illness

Flu shots show early promise as a potential skin cancer treatment

Flu Shot Melanoma

History

The SS United States once crossed the Atlantic in record time. Now set to be sunk, that historic voyage still stands out

SS United States record

Holidays

Christmas lights, holiday markets and festive things to do in Philly, the suburbs and South Jersey

Christmas Village Pyramid

Flyers

Eventually, the Flyers have to start helping themselves

2026-11-04T025752Z_1914281339_MT1USATODAY30271485_RTRMADP_3_NHL-MINNESOTA-WILD-AT-PHILADELPHIA-FLYERS.JPG

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved