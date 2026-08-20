Great American Guitar Show to bring vintage, new and used instruments to Oaks

Guitar players, collectors and anyone searching for their next instrument will find plenty to browse when the Great American Guitar Show comes to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks on Saturday, Nov. 7, and Sunday, Nov. 8.

Dealers, collectors and manufacturers will gather in Hall B to buy, sell and trade vintage, new and used musical instruments and accessories. Attendees will be able to shop for guitars and other gear, sell instruments they already own or make trades directly with participating dealers.

The show is not limited to rare or expensive collectibles. It's expected to include instruments and equipment at a range of prices, giving experienced musicians, beginners and casual fans something to explore.

The show runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission costs $15 for either day or $20 for a weekend pass. Tickets are cash only, and children ages 12 and younger are admitted free with an adult.

Saturday, Nov. 7 | 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 8 | 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, Hall B

100 Station Ave.

Oaks, PA 19456

$15 for one day | $20 for the weekend

Cash only; children 12 and younger attend free with an adult

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.