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August 20, 2026

Great American Guitar Show to bring vintage, new and used instruments to Oaks

Dealers and collectors will buy, sell and trade guitars and musical gear at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center on Nov. 7-8.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Expos Guitars
Guitar Show Stock Image Umutcan Günüç/Unsplash

Vintage, new and used musical instruments and accessories will be available at the Great American Guitar Show in Oaks on Nov. 7-8.

Guitar players, collectors and anyone searching for their next instrument will find plenty to browse when the Great American Guitar Show comes to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks on Saturday, Nov. 7, and Sunday, Nov. 8.

Dealers, collectors and manufacturers will gather in Hall B to buy, sell and trade vintage, new and used musical instruments and accessories. Attendees will be able to shop for guitars and other gear, sell instruments they already own or make trades directly with participating dealers.

The show is not limited to rare or expensive collectibles. It's expected to include instruments and equipment at a range of prices, giving experienced musicians, beginners and casual fans something to explore.

The show runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission costs $15 for either day or $20 for a weekend pass. Tickets are cash only, and children ages 12 and younger are admitted free with an adult.

Great American Guitar Show

Saturday, Nov. 7 | 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 8 | 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, Hall B
100 Station Ave.
Oaks, PA 19456
$15 for one day | $20 for the weekend
Cash only; children 12 and younger attend free with an adult

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Expos Guitars Oaks Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

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