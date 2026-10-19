More Events:

October 19, 2026

Linvilla Orchards' Pumpkinland runs through Nov. 8 with hayrides, corn mazes and free admission

Families can explore the Delaware County farm's fall displays at no cost, with ticketed hayrides, mazes and Halloween activities also available.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Halloween Family-Friendly
Linvilla Orchards - Pumpkinland Photo Credit/VISIT PHILADELPHIA®

Linvilla Orchards' Pumpkinland in Delaware County features seasonal displays, hayrides, mazes and other fall activities through Nov. 8. Admission is free, with individual attractions requiring separate tickets.

Linvilla Orchards' annual Pumpkinland attraction is open through Nov. 8, giving families a few more weeks to visit the Delaware County farm for hayrides, corn mazes and other fall activities.

Admission to Pumpkinland is free, so there's no charge to walk around the displays, browse the farm market or visit the barnyard animals. The tradition dates back to 1971, and Linvilla still makes its oversized figures and scarecrows by hand. Individual attractions, including hayrides and mazes, require tickets.

Linvilla's Hayride to the Witch's House takes families into the woods to meet a friendly witch who tells stories and jokes. The trip ends at a campfire with cider and marshmallows. The evening rides continue through Oct. 30, with online tickets priced at $10 for children ages 1-4 and $13 for ages 5 and older.

During the day, Linvilla offers 15-minute harvest hayrides, a two-acre corn maze and a straw bale maze. Both mazes cost $7 per person online, while harvest hayrides cost $7 for ages 1-4 and $9 for ages 5 and older. Other activities listed by the farm include Apple Blasters, which launch apples at targets, along with train rides, pony rides and face painting on select dates.

  • Get event recommendations delivered right to your inbox.
  • Discover festivals, markets, family-friendly activities and other things to do throughout Philadelphia, South Jersey and the surrounding suburbs.
  • Sign up now

On Halloween, the farm will hold its All You Can Carry Pumpkins challenge. Participants can have others pile pumpkins into their arms, then attempt to walk a short distance without dropping them. Whatever they carry across the finish line is theirs for $29.99. 

Other activities include evening Autumn Moon Hayrides through the orchards, a playground with $1 admission per child and food stands selling apple cider doughnuts, caramel apples and pizza. 

Pumpkinland is open daily at 137 W. Knowlton Road in Media. Through Oct. 30, hours are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Beginning Oct. 31, the farm generally operates from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., with extended hours on Nov. 6 and 7. Individual attractions follow separate schedules.

Tickets for individual attractions and their schedules are available on the Linvilla Orchards Pumpkinland website.

Pumpkinland at Linvilla Orchards

Dates: Daily through Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026
Location: Linvilla Orchards, 137 W. Knowlton Road, Media, PA 19063
Admission and parking: Free; individual activities cost extra.
Hours through Oct. 30: Sunday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-9 p.m.
Hours beginning Oct. 31: Generally 9 a.m.-6 p.m., with extended hours Nov. 6-7
Daytime harvest hayrides: Hayrides from $7 to $13 online, depending on age and experience
Corn maze and straw bale maze: $7 per person online
Hayride to the Witch's House: $10 online for ages 1-4; $13 for ages 5 and older, through Oct. 30
Halloween pumpkin challenge: Saturday, Oct. 31; $29.99
Tickets and information: Linvilla Orchards

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Halloween Family-Friendly Linvilla Orchards Pumpkins

Featured

iStock-1678741974 - 100 percent.png

100% clean energy* without solar panels
BalletX-Fall2026-Main.png

BalletX enters a new era with immersive Fall Series Nov. 4-15 at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre

Just In

Must Read

Protests

Retired Penn professor arrested for blocking Uber Eats robot

Woman blocks Uber robot

Things To Do

35 Halloween events in Philly, the suburbs and South Jersey

Halloween Guide Collage

Mental Health

Can social media bans protect young people's mental health? Early research suggests they aren't the answer

Social Media Bans

History

Researchers traced origins of enslaved people who escaped to Philly

Underground Railroad research

Jobs

Your next job? Just across the Delaware

Limited - Your Next Job? Just Across the Delaware

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: What did we learn during training camp and preseason?

Jaylen 10.18.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved