Linvilla Orchards' Pumpkinland runs through Nov. 8 with hayrides, corn mazes and free admission

Linvilla Orchards' annual Pumpkinland attraction is open through Nov. 8, giving families a few more weeks to visit the Delaware County farm for hayrides, corn mazes and other fall activities.

Admission to Pumpkinland is free, so there's no charge to walk around the displays, browse the farm market or visit the barnyard animals. The tradition dates back to 1971, and Linvilla still makes its oversized figures and scarecrows by hand. Individual attractions, including hayrides and mazes, require tickets.

Linvilla's Hayride to the Witch's House takes families into the woods to meet a friendly witch who tells stories and jokes. The trip ends at a campfire with cider and marshmallows. The evening rides continue through Oct. 30, with online tickets priced at $10 for children ages 1-4 and $13 for ages 5 and older.

During the day, Linvilla offers 15-minute harvest hayrides, a two-acre corn maze and a straw bale maze. Both mazes cost $7 per person online, while harvest hayrides cost $7 for ages 1-4 and $9 for ages 5 and older. Other activities listed by the farm include Apple Blasters, which launch apples at targets, along with train rides, pony rides and face painting on select dates.

Get event recommendations delivered right to your inbox.

Discover festivals, markets, family-friendly activities and other things to do throughout Philadelphia, South Jersey and the surrounding suburbs.

Sign up now

On Halloween, the farm will hold its All You Can Carry Pumpkins challenge. Participants can have others pile pumpkins into their arms, then attempt to walk a short distance without dropping them. Whatever they carry across the finish line is theirs for $29.99.

Other activities include evening Autumn Moon Hayrides through the orchards, a playground with $1 admission per child and food stands selling apple cider doughnuts, caramel apples and pizza.

Pumpkinland is open daily at 137 W. Knowlton Road in Media. Through Oct. 30, hours are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Beginning Oct. 31, the farm generally operates from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., with extended hours on Nov. 6 and 7. Individual attractions follow separate schedules.

Tickets for individual attractions and their schedules are available on the Linvilla Orchards Pumpkinland website.

Pumpkinland at Linvilla Orchards

Dates: Daily through Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026

Location: Linvilla Orchards, 137 W. Knowlton Road, Media, PA 19063

Admission and parking: Free; individual activities cost extra.

Hours through Oct. 30: Sunday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

Hours beginning Oct. 31: Generally 9 a.m.-6 p.m., with extended hours Nov. 6-7

Daytime harvest hayrides: Hayrides from $7 to $13 online, depending on age and experience

Corn maze and straw bale maze: $7 per person online

Hayride to the Witch's House: $10 online for ages 1-4; $13 for ages 5 and older, through Oct. 30

Halloween pumpkin challenge: Saturday, Oct. 31; $29.99

Tickets and information: Linvilla Orchards

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.