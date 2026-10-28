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October 28, 2026

Easton walking tour explores real-life murders, disappearances and dark history

The Eerie Easton tour revisits an arsenic poisoning, a public execution and the mysterious disappearance of a judge, with dates through Nov. 8.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Halloween Tours
Eeie Easton Walking Tours Provided Courtesy/Northampton County Historical & Genealogical Society

The Northampton County Historical and Genealogical Society offers Eerie Easton Walking Tours through Nov. 8. The two-hour tours explore historical crimes and mysteries in downtown Easton.

A man who poisoned his family with arsenic-laced coffee, an infamous public hanging and a judge who vanished without a trace are among the stories featured in Eerie Easton, a walking tour exploring the darker side of the city's history.

The Northampton County Historical and Genealogical Society is offering the two-hour evening tours through Sunday, Nov. 8, in downtown Easton's historic district. Tickets cost $20 per person, with multiple departures available on select Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings.

One of the cases involves Allen Laros, who poisoned members of his family in 1876. The tour also covers the 1833 hanging of Charles Getter, the mysterious disappearance of Judge Joseph Force Crater and an explosion aboard the Alfred Thomas steamboat.

The tour also explores the legend of Elizabeth Morgan, associated with the Easton Public Library, and a new account involving Civil War-era medicine.

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Despite the eerie subject matter and Halloween-season timing, organizers emphasize that this is not a ghost tour. The stories draw on historical documents, photographs, interviews and other materials in the society's archives, with speculation distinguished from documented events.

Tours follow streets and designated crossings in downtown Easton and last approximately two hours. The program is not recommended for children younger than 12, and tours may be rescheduled because of weather.

Advance registration is required through Eventbrite. Attendees should check the registration page for available departure times.

Eerie Easton Walking Tours

Dates: Oct. 30-31 and Nov. 1, 6-8, 2026, subject to ticket availability
Time: Evening departures; approximately two hours per tour
Event location: Sigal Museum, 342 Northampton St., Easton, PA 18042
Admission: $20 per person, before applicable ticketing fees
Activities: Guided historical walking tour covering murders, disappearances, executions and other local mysteries
Age guidance: Not recommended for children under 12
Registration: Eventbrite
More information: Sigal Museum

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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