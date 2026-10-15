Peddler’s Village Apple Festival brings two days of food and fall activities to Bucks County

Peddler’s Village will celebrate apple season with two days of food, shopping and fall activities during its annual Apple Festival on Saturday, Nov. 7, and Sunday, Nov. 8.

The festival has been part of the Bucks County destination’s fall calendar since 1973, making it one of Peddler’s Village’s most popular seasonal traditions.

Throughout the weekend, attendees can explore the village’s shops, food offerings and attractions while spending the day outdoors. Shops will remain open during the festival, with Saturday hours extending until 8 p.m.

Provided Courtesy/Peddler's Village

The Apple Festival runs from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. both days.

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Admission and general parking are free. Food and attractions are pay as you go, and some purchases may be cash only.

The festival will be held outdoors rain or shine. Peddler’s Village recommends arriving early, carpooling or using a rideshare service because parking demand is expected to be high.

Paid VIP parking is also available while supplies last. Sales close at 2 p.m. the day before the festival or earlier if spaces sell out.

Dates: Saturday, Nov. 7, and Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026

Time: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. both days

Location: Peddler’s Village, 2400 Street Road, New Hope, PA 18938

Admission: Free

Parking: Free general parking

Weather: Outdoors, rain or shine

Food and attractions: Pay as you go; some purchases may be cash only

Shopping: Village shops remain open during the festival, with Saturday hours until 8 p.m.

Parking tip: Arrive early, carpool or use a rideshare service because parking demand is expected to be high

VIP parking: Paid premier parking available while supplies last; sales close at 2 p.m. the day before the festival or when sold out

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