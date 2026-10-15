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October 15, 2026

Peddler’s Village Apple Festival brings two days of food and fall activities to Bucks County

The free Nov. 7-8 festival will feature food, shopping and seasonal activities throughout the village.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Fall
Peddler's Village November apple fetival Provided Courtesy/Peddler's Village

Peddler’s Village will host its annual Apple Festival on Nov. 7-8 with free admission, food, shopping and fall activities throughout the Bucks County village.

Peddler’s Village will celebrate apple season with two days of food, shopping and fall activities during its annual Apple Festival on Saturday, Nov. 7, and Sunday, Nov. 8.

The festival has been part of the Bucks County destination’s fall calendar since 1973, making it one of Peddler’s Village’s most popular seasonal traditions.

Throughout the weekend, attendees can explore the village’s shops, food offerings and attractions while spending the day outdoors. Shops will remain open during the festival, with Saturday hours extending until 8 p.m.

Peddler's Village Apple TreatsProvided Courtesy/Peddler's Village

The Apple Festival runs from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. both days.

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Admission and general parking are free. Food and attractions are pay as you go, and some purchases may be cash only.

The festival will be held outdoors rain or shine. Peddler’s Village recommends arriving early, carpooling or using a rideshare service because parking demand is expected to be high.

Paid VIP parking is also available while supplies last. Sales close at 2 p.m. the day before the festival or earlier if spaces sell out.

Peddler’s Village Apple Festival

Dates: Saturday, Nov. 7, and Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026
Time: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. both days
Location: Peddler’s Village, 2400 Street Road, New Hope, PA 18938
Admission: Free
Parking: Free general parking
Weather: Outdoors, rain or shine
Food and attractions: Pay as you go; some purchases may be cash only
Shopping: Village shops remain open during the festival, with Saturday hours until 8 p.m.
Parking tip: Arrive early, carpool or use a rideshare service because parking demand is expected to be high
VIP parking: Paid premier parking available while supplies last; sales close at 2 p.m. the day before the festival or when sold out

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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