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July 27, 2026

'The Magicians Table' brings immersive close-up magic to the Kimmel Center this fall

The adults-only production runs Oct. 21 through Nov. 22 and combines live magic, comedy, storytelling and cocktails in an intimate theater setting.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Performances Magician
A magician performs during "The Magicians Table" Provided Courtesy/Ensemble Arts Philly (KC Marketing)

Audience members watch a close-up magic performance during "The Magicians Table," an immersive theatrical experience coming to the Kimmel Center this fall.

"The Magicians Table," an immersive magic show featuring close-up illusions, comedy, live music and handcrafted cocktails, will make its Philadelphia premiere at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts from Oct. 21 through Nov. 22.

Audience members sit just steps from the action as magicians perform sleight-of-hand, illusions and interactive tricks throughout the two-hour production. Live music and storytelling are woven into the experience, creating an evening that blends theater with close-up magic.

The experience begins in a cocktail lounge, where magicians perform spontaneous illusions before guests enter the Kimmel Center's SEI Innovation Studio. Inside, table-side magic and theatrical performances blur the line between audience and stage.

The story centers on a gathering honoring the life of fictional magician Dieter Roterburg. As the evening unfolds, letters he left behind reveal one final mystery, combining close-up magic with comedy and immersive storytelling.

Most performances are designed for guests 18 and older, though select 1 p.m. Saturday matinees are open to audiences 14 and older.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 7, at 10 a.m.

The Magicians Table

Oct. 21-Nov. 22, 2026
Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts
300 S. Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19102

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Performances Magician Philadelphia Kimmel Center

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