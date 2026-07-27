'The Magicians Table' brings immersive close-up magic to the Kimmel Center this fall

"The Magicians Table," an immersive magic show featuring close-up illusions, comedy, live music and handcrafted cocktails, will make its Philadelphia premiere at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts from Oct. 21 through Nov. 22.

Audience members sit just steps from the action as magicians perform sleight-of-hand, illusions and interactive tricks throughout the two-hour production. Live music and storytelling are woven into the experience, creating an evening that blends theater with close-up magic.

The experience begins in a cocktail lounge, where magicians perform spontaneous illusions before guests enter the Kimmel Center's SEI Innovation Studio. Inside, table-side magic and theatrical performances blur the line between audience and stage.

The story centers on a gathering honoring the life of fictional magician Dieter Roterburg. As the evening unfolds, letters he left behind reveal one final mystery, combining close-up magic with comedy and immersive storytelling.

Most performances are designed for guests 18 and older, though select 1 p.m. Saturday matinees are open to audiences 14 and older.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 7, at 10 a.m.

Oct. 21-Nov. 22, 2026

Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts

300 S. Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19102

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