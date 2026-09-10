Diggerland's fall festival brings trick-or-treating and a parade of construction machines to South Jersey

Most fall festivals don't let kids operate construction equipment between trips for candy.

That's the unusual combination at Diggerfest, which brings trick-or-treating, hayrides, pumpkins and other fall traditions into Diggerland USA's world of excavators and heavy machinery. The festival runs weekends from Sept. 26 through Nov. 15 at the West Berlin amusement park.

For much of the fall, kids can start their visit with candy. Dig or Treat runs from the park's opening until 12:30 p.m. on weekends through Nov. 1, and costumes are encouraged.

Then comes something decidedly less traditional.

Diggerland's Parade of Machines generally begins around 1 p.m., sending the park's mascot and several of its vehicles through the park. Kids wearing costumes can join the parade.

And the machinery isn't limited to the parade. Diggerland's regular attractions allow kids to ride, drive and operate real construction equipment, while Diggerfest adds rides aboard a real fire engine and a tractor-pulled hayride. Games and mazes are also part of the festival, with pumpkin decorating available on select dates in September and October.

A petting zoo will bring farm animals to the park from noon-5 p.m. on select weekends through Oct. 25. A balloon animal entertainer is scheduled for select Diggerfest weekends, and hot chocolate and seasonal treats will be available around the park's fire pits.

Diggerfest continues for two weekends after Dig or Treat ends, running through Nov. 15. Festival activities are included with regular admission. The park recommends purchasing admission in advance and checking its calendar before visiting because hours and available activities vary by date.

Weekends | Sept. 26-Nov. 15

Diggerland USA

100 Pinedge Dr.

West Berlin, NJ 08091

Diggerfest activities included with regular admission

Dig or Treat: Weekends through Nov. 1, opening-12:30 p.m.

Parade of Machines: Generally around 1 p.m.

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