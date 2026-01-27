Wilder's book dinners bring customers face to face with local authors

For over a year, Wilder restaurant in Rittenhouse has hosted book dinners every few months, bringing customers face to face with local authors for an in-depth discussion on their latest works while enjoying a customized dinner and drink menu based on the themes of the featured novel.

On Wednesday, Feb. 4, Philadelphia-based author and bookstore owner Jeannine A. Cook and 18 guests will gather in the private dining room for an evening dedicated to her newest book, "It's Me They Follow." The dinner is already sold out, but it will be recorded for a wider audience looking to engage with Cook's writing, and the restaurant's team promises to continue its series for book lovers, writers and foodies to enjoy.

“My hope when bringing folks together is to create deeper, more authentic conversation,” said Cook, who owns Harriett’s Bookshop in Fishtown. “I'm always asking, ‘How can we further understand one another and ourselves? How can we use these interactions to become better attuned at listening?’”

When Wilder opened four years ago, co-owner Nicole Barrick knew there was an opportunity to transform it into a welcoming creative space. As a visual artist, musician and avid reader, she saw the 24-seat dining room on its third floor as the perfect place to bring people together who share those passions.

“Supporting the arts is something that we always want to do and think is important, so we were always brainstorming creative ways we could do that,” Barrick said. “Over time, we formulated this idea that really works well in the space.”

Previous local authors honored at the events have included Jo Piazza, Liz Moore and Emma Copley Eisenberg, who have taken their seats at the head of the table to lead discussions about their work and creative processes with attendees. Writers have often come equipped with a discussion starter or moderator, but Barrick said that conversations at the table tend to take on a life of their own.

“A lot of times people who come there also write, so we’ll talk about processes and people ask a lot of questions,” Barrick said. "It’s really like a back and forth.”

Wilder General Manager Liz Kleppinger described the weeks and months leading up to the book dinners as an all-hands-on-deck effort, where management and kitchen staff come together to plan a menu that abides by the themes, characters and plot points in the books.

While reading “It’s Me They Follow,” Kleppinger noticed it often alluded to sweetness, honey and fragrant aromas, which she and executive chef Ryan LaFrance used to plan a truffled mac and cheese for its second course and a caramelized honey pie for dessert. A character in the book, after being called to embark on a spiritual journey to become a monk, is offered an apple during one scene, which LaFrance used as inspiration for the meal’s third course: fried monkfish with apple chutney. The restaurant's beverage manager, Tom Brander, also crafts specialty cocktails based on the book that are available a la carte.

“This book has so much food and herbs and music, and I can’t wait to see how that translates,” Cook said.

Provided Image/Wilder Guests at Rittenhouse's Wilder discussed Emma Copley Eisenberg's 'Housemates' during a book dinner on July 8, 2025.

Ticket prices are usually around $125 and include a copy of the book, a five-course meal and tax and gratuity for the staff. Additional proceeds are donated to a local charity of the author's choosing — which have included the William Way LGBT Community Center, Savage Sisters Recovery and Mighty Writers.

For the first time, February’s book dinner will be broadcasted by WURD Radio’s Sara Lomax-Reese, who will be moderating the event. Cook hopes this will give more people the opportunity to be a part of the discussion.

“I’m looking forward to seeing [the discussion] move beyond the four walls and further into the community,” Cook said. “[Reese] is a profound Philly icon and such a powerful human to be in conversation with, especially during this season.”

Proceeds will go toward Cook's nonprofit organization, Harriet’s BookClub, which funds programs that send local students on educational field trips to Paris.

“With Jeannine, we’re really excited that she’s not only an author but also owns a bookstore in Philly,” Kleppinger said. “With Wilder being an independent restaurant itself, Jeannine was a great collaborator for us and aligned with the values that we also have as a business.”

The next book dinner will be a discussion with Philadelphia-based author M.L Rio about “Hot Wax,” on Tuesday, March 24. While there are no more events on the schedule, Wilder staff says says more are on the way.

“The book dinners ... give people a fun event, but it’s also fun for our team to have that creative outlet,” Kleppinger said. “It gets us thinking outside the box. … Everyone who’s involved in it loves doing it.”