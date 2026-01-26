More Culture:

January 26, 2026

Community printmaking shop is raising money for larger space in West Philly

The Soapbox, which offers members access to a letterpress and zine library, says it needs $50,000 to move this spring.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts & Culture Printing
Printmaking studio crowdfunding The Soapbox/Facebook

The Soapbox, a community printmaking shop where members can access a letterpress and risograph, has launched a crowdfunding campaign to support its move to a new location in West Philly this spring.

A printmaking shop that provides local artists with the tools to make books and zines is seeking donations to move into a bigger space.

The Soapbox, currently located at 47th Street and Kingsessing Avenue, has launched a crowdfunding campaign to support its upcoming move. The community studio says it needs $50,000 to settle into a new location at 4542 Baltimore Ave. this spring. According to the campaign website, this West Philly spot will be larger and more accessible to members, who pay monthly fees for access to a letterpress, risograph, book press, etching press, computer lab and screen printing equipment. 

MORE: James Ijames' latest play, 'Good Bones,' turns Sixers arena saga into allegory on gentrification

The Soapbox did not immediately clarify how the Baltimore Avenue location will be more accessible, nor the square footage of the new space.

In addition to providing access to expensive tools, the Soapbox maintains a zine and artist book library of over 3,500 titles. It also offers workshops and private lessons. The nonprofit has been at its current location for the past seven years.

A like-minded community space and library mounted a similar effort last fall. The West Philly Tool Library sought funds to support its relocation after its lease at 1314 S. 47th St. was not renewed. It ultimately moved across the Schuylkill River to 1223 S. Harmony St., reaching over 90% of its crowdfunding goal.

As of Monday afternoon, the Soapbox campaign has raised a little over $1,000.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Arts & Culture Printing West Philly Crowdfunding Studio

Videos

Featured

PA State Capitol

7 best law firms for ADA violation cases in Pennsylvania
Camden County - Freedom Award Recipients

Camden County honors 11 community leaders with 2026 Freedom Medals

Just In

Must Read

Weather

Photos: Here's how people in the Philly area spent their snow day

Snow 2026 Philly Art Museum

Family-Friendly

Philly-area families can meet Bluey in King of Prussia

Bluey x CAMP_Bluey_Bingo

Women's Health

Why medication abortion is the top target for anti-abortion groups in 2026

Medication Abortion Mifepristone

Arts & Culture

'Good Bones' turns Sixers arena saga into allegory on gentrification

Good Bones James

Pop-Up

Mütter Museum to explore vampirism

Mutter museum vampirism

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: VJ Edgecombe and Kon Knueppel are having dazzling rookie seasons heading into second matchup

Edgecombe Knueppel 1.25.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved