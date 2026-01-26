Community printmaking shop is raising money for larger space in West Philly

A printmaking shop that provides local artists with the tools to make books and zines is seeking donations to move into a bigger space.

The Soapbox, currently located at 47th Street and Kingsessing Avenue, has launched a crowdfunding campaign to support its upcoming move. The community studio says it needs $50,000 to settle into a new location at 4542 Baltimore Ave. this spring. According to the campaign website, this West Philly spot will be larger and more accessible to members, who pay monthly fees for access to a letterpress, risograph, book press, etching press, computer lab and screen printing equipment.

The Soapbox did not immediately clarify how the Baltimore Avenue location will be more accessible, nor the square footage of the new space.

In addition to providing access to expensive tools, the Soapbox maintains a zine and artist book library of over 3,500 titles. It also offers workshops and private lessons. The nonprofit has been at its current location for the past seven years.

A like-minded community space and library mounted a similar effort last fall. The West Philly Tool Library sought funds to support its relocation after its lease at 1314 S. 47th St. was not renewed. It ultimately moved across the Schuylkill River to 1223 S. Harmony St., reaching over 90% of its crowdfunding goal.

As of Monday afternoon, the Soapbox campaign has raised a little over $1,000.

