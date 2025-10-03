West Philly tool lending library is seeking donations for a new home

A lending library that specializes in tools, not books, is asking the public to help it relocate.

West Philly Tool Library has started a crowdfunding campaign to support its move from its home in Squirrel Hill. The nonprofit, which loans out over 4,5000 tools and other equipment to its members, says its lease was not renewed and it must leave by the end of 2025. It has operated out of a building at 1314 S. 47th St. for almost 15 years.

The library is now aiming to raise $20,000 to help cover "the significant costs associated with repairs and interior build-out at the new space as well as moving costs." Staffers estimate they will need closer to $50,000 in total.

As of Friday morning, the campaign has generated a little over $5,000. Jason Sanders, the library's executive director, said via email that the nonprofit has not received any other monetary donations yet. But several businesses, he wrote, have already pledged raffle items or food and drink donations for the West Philly Tool Library's fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 25.

"This is such a critical moment for the Tool Library and we are looking for support from the community," Sanders said in a statement. "We are the only tool library in Philadelphia and it's such an important resource to preserve — everyone deserves to have affordable and equitable access to tools and skills."

The library's inventory includes power and mechanical tools as well as ladders, drop cloths, gardening equipment, pressure washers, carpet cleaners and even a few books (mostly manuals). These items are available to all members, who pay annual dues. The library offers several membership tiers based on income, ranging from $20 a year to $1,000 for lifetime access.

The West Philly Tool Library also offers DIY classes on sewing, woodworking and painting, among other topics.

