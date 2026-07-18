Philadelphia Fringe Festival will bring more than 330 performances to venues across the city

Tickets are now on sale for the Philadelphia Fringe Festival, which returns Sept. 8-27 with more than 330 performances and experiences across the city.

Celebrating its 30th year, the festival includes FringeArts' curated program alongside more than 300 independently produced shows presented at nearly 100 venues, ranging from traditional theaters to galleries, bars and other unconventional spaces.

Among the festival's featured productions is "Kramer/Fauci," a Philadelphia premiere from acclaimed director Daniel Fish that revisits the relationship between playwright and AIDS activist Larry Kramer and former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci. Based on the pair's 1993 televised confrontation, the production runs Sept. 8-11 at FringeArts.

The curated lineup also includes several world premieres from Philadelphia artists, including Nichole Canuso's immersive "Lunar Retreat," Ninth Planet's dance-theater production "The Holy Fool" and The Bearded Ladies Cabaret's interactive installation "Priority Hoarding: A Retrospectacle."

Other featured productions include Julia Masli's "Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha," the audience-driven performance "Handle with Care" and "Utopian Hotline," which brings audiences into The Franklin Institute's Fels Planetarium for a performance built around voicemail messages imagining the future.

Beyond the curated program, the festival features hundreds of independently produced performances staged throughout Philadelphia. Returning festival hubs include Cannonball, Circus Campus Presents, Dumb Hub and Studio 34, while Performance Garage and The Lemonade Stand join the festival for the first time.

The full festival schedule and ticket information are available through FringeArts.

Sept. 8-27

Various venues

Philadelphia, PA

Ticket prices vary

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