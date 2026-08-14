Hero Thrill Show bringing fire truck rides, police motorcycle stunts and K-9 demonstrations to South Philly

Police motorcycle stunts, K-9 demonstrations and fire-rescue exercises will take over part of South Philly during the 71st annual Hero Thrill Show.

The event will be held Saturday, Sept. 19, from noon to 4 p.m. in the parking lot outside Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The show will feature stunts from the Philadelphia Police Motorcycle Highway Patrol Drill Team, along with demonstrations from K-9 and bicycle units. Attendees can also watch fire-rescue exercises reaching 40 feet in the air and see fire trucks, mounted police and equipment used by several Philadelphia Police Department units.

The afternoon will begin with a motorcade of police, fire and Hero Thrill Show vehicles. Fire truck rides and music from longtime Philadelphia DJ Bob Pantano also are planned.

The annual event raises money to help pay for the college education of children of Philadelphia police officers and firefighters who died in the line of duty. Families of fallen first responders will be among those attending.

Tickets cost $15 per person or $35 for families of up to five people. Ticket holders will receive free food and beverages throughout the event, and parking is free. Attendees can enter the arena parking lot through Gate A off Broad Street or Gate F off 11th Street.

Saturday, Sept. 19 | Noon-4 p.m.

Xfinity Mobile Arena parking lot

3601 S. Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19148

$15 per person | $35 for families of up to five

Free parking; food and beverages included with admission

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.