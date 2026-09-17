Ocean City Air Show Weekend will bring warbirds, pyrotechnic skydivers and aerobatic pilots to the Shore

Warbirds, pyrotechnic skydivers and aerobatic pilots will take over the skies above Ocean City during a weekend of free aviation events Sept. 19-20.

The weekend starts Saturday with the Ocean City Airport Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Municipal Airport at 26th Street and Bay Avenue. Attendees can see World War II aircraft, warbirds and other unusual planes, along with food vendors, music, vehicle displays and activities for kids.

Team Fastrax is scheduled to parachute into the festival at noon, weather permitting. A half-mile Runway Run/Walk open to all ages will follow, providing visitors with the chance to travel a stretch normally reserved for aircraft. Helicopter rides will also be available for a fee.

Additional parking for the festival will be available on Shelter Road off Tennessee Avenue, with a free shuttle to the airport.

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At 8 p.m., Team Fastrax will perform a nighttime Parachute Pyrotechnic Show over the beach and Boardwalk. The skydivers will jump from about 6,000 feet, ignite white and multicolored pyrotechnics during their descent and land on the Seventh Street Beach. Spectators can watch from points along the Boardwalk.

The Righteous Brothers will also perform with the Ocean City Pops at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Music Pier. The ticketed concert will pause so attendees can step outside to watch the parachute show.

Provided Courtesy/Ocean City, N.J.

On Sunday, the Boardwalk Aerobatic Air Show begins at 1 p.m. over the ocean. Team Fastrax, Kevin Russo, the Jersey Jerks, Robert "Rooster" Schmidle and Dougherty Air Shows are among the scheduled performers. The best viewing area is between Fifth and 14th streets along the beach and Boardwalk.

There is no rain date for the air shows, and performances may be canceled if weather conditions make flying unsafe.

Ocean City Air Show Weekend

Dates: Sept. 19-Sept. 20

Airport Festival: Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Team Fastrax festival jump: Saturday, noon, weather permitting

Parachute Pyrotechnic Show: Saturday, 8 p.m.

Boardwalk Aerobatic Air Show: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Airport Festival location: 26th Street and Bay Avenue

Sunday viewing area: Fifth-14th streets along the beach and Boardwalk

Admission: Free for Air Show Weekend events

Weather: No rain date; air performances are weather dependent

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