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September 17, 2026

Ocean City Air Show Weekend will bring warbirds, pyrotechnic skydivers and aerobatic pilots to the Shore

The free Sept. 19-20 events include an airport festival, a nighttime Team Fastrax jump and a Sunday air show over the beach and Boardwalk.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Air Show
Aerobatic Air Show 3 Ocena City Provided Courtesy/Ocean City, N.J.

Ocean City’s Air Show Weekend on Sept. 19-20 will feature an airport festival, Team Fastrax parachute performances and an aerobatic air show over the beach and Boardwalk.

Warbirds, pyrotechnic skydivers and aerobatic pilots will take over the skies above Ocean City during a weekend of free aviation events Sept. 19-20.

The weekend starts Saturday with the Ocean City Airport Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Municipal Airport at 26th Street and Bay Avenue. Attendees can see World War II aircraft, warbirds and other unusual planes, along with food vendors, music, vehicle displays and activities for kids.

Team Fastrax is scheduled to parachute into the festival at noon, weather permitting. A half-mile Runway Run/Walk open to all ages will follow, providing visitors with the chance to travel a stretch normally reserved for aircraft. Helicopter rides will also be available for a fee.

Additional parking for the festival will be available on Shelter Road off Tennessee Avenue, with a free shuttle to the airport.

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At 8 p.m., Team Fastrax will perform a nighttime Parachute Pyrotechnic Show over the beach and Boardwalk. The skydivers will jump from about 6,000 feet, ignite white and multicolored pyrotechnics during their descent and land on the Seventh Street Beach. Spectators can watch from points along the Boardwalk.

The Righteous Brothers will also perform with the Ocean City Pops at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Music Pier. The ticketed concert will pause so attendees can step outside to watch the parachute show.

Parachute PyrotechnicProvided Courtesy/Ocean City, N.J.

On Sunday, the Boardwalk Aerobatic Air Show begins at 1 p.m. over the ocean. Team Fastrax, Kevin Russo, the Jersey Jerks, Robert "Rooster" Schmidle and Dougherty Air Shows are among the scheduled performers. The best viewing area is between Fifth and 14th streets along the beach and Boardwalk.

There is no rain date for the air shows, and performances may be canceled if weather conditions make flying unsafe.

Ocean City Air Show Weekend

Dates: Sept. 19-Sept. 20
Airport Festival: Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Team Fastrax festival jump: Saturday, noon, weather permitting
Parachute Pyrotechnic Show: Saturday, 8 p.m.
Boardwalk Aerobatic Air Show: Sunday, 1 p.m.
Airport Festival location: 26th Street and Bay Avenue
Sunday viewing area: Fifth-14th streets along the beach and Boardwalk
Admission: Free for Air Show Weekend events
Weather: No rain date; air performances are weather dependent

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

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