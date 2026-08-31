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August 31, 2026

South Philly Sausage Fest and vintage flea market to take over West Passyunk

The Sept. 19 event will span two city blocks with food trucks, local beer, six live bands and dozens of vendors.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Food
South Philly Sausage Fest and Flea Market Provided Courtesy/Phila Flea Markets

Attendees browse vendors during a previous South Philly Sausage Fest along West Passyunk Avenue. The free festival returns Sept. 19 with food, local beer, live music and a vintage flea market.

Sausages and vintage shopping aren't an obvious pairing, but they'll share West Passyunk Avenue for a daylong South Philly street festival this September.

The 10th annual South Philly Sausage Fest will take place Saturday, Sept. 19, from noon-7 p.m. near Broad Street and West Passyunk Avenue. An accompanying vintage flea market gets an earlier start, running from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is free.

Once Sausage Fest gets underway, there will be barbecue, sausages, pretzels and other food from Deke's BBQ, Dietz & Watson Sausage Co., Head Bangin' BBQ, Mike's BBQ, Philly Pretzel Factory and Bacon on a Stick.

Local beer and spirits will be available from Brewery ARS, Cartesian Brewing Co., New Ridge Brewing Co., Second District Brewing Co. and Otto Distilling Company. Proceeds from drink ticket purchases benefit Newbold CDC's Public Space Beautification program.

There also will be live music for virtually the entire seven-hour festival. Delcobras kicks things off at noon, followed by Philly School of Rock, Those Looks, Leathered and Grace Vonderkuhn. The Jette Planes close out the lineup with a set beginning at 6:15 p.m.

Anyone more interested in hunting through flea and antique vendors can start the day much earlier. The flea market opens at 8 a.m., four hours before Sausage Fest, and is joined by dozens of artists, makers and other vendors participating in the larger event.

The festivities are kid-friendly, and leashed dogs are welcome.

South Philly Sausage Fest & Vintage Flea Market

Saturday, Sept. 19
Flea market | 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sausage Fest | Noon - 7 p.m.
West Passyunk Avenue 
Between Broad and 16th streets, South Philadelphia
Free admission; food and drinks available for purchase

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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