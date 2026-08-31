South Philly Sausage Fest and vintage flea market to take over West Passyunk

Sausages and vintage shopping aren't an obvious pairing, but they'll share West Passyunk Avenue for a daylong South Philly street festival this September.

The 10th annual South Philly Sausage Fest will take place Saturday, Sept. 19, from noon-7 p.m. near Broad Street and West Passyunk Avenue. An accompanying vintage flea market gets an earlier start, running from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is free.

Once Sausage Fest gets underway, there will be barbecue, sausages, pretzels and other food from Deke's BBQ, Dietz & Watson Sausage Co., Head Bangin' BBQ, Mike's BBQ, Philly Pretzel Factory and Bacon on a Stick.

Local beer and spirits will be available from Brewery ARS, Cartesian Brewing Co., New Ridge Brewing Co., Second District Brewing Co. and Otto Distilling Company. Proceeds from drink ticket purchases benefit Newbold CDC's Public Space Beautification program.

There also will be live music for virtually the entire seven-hour festival. Delcobras kicks things off at noon, followed by Philly School of Rock, Those Looks, Leathered and Grace Vonderkuhn. The Jette Planes close out the lineup with a set beginning at 6:15 p.m.

Anyone more interested in hunting through flea and antique vendors can start the day much earlier. The flea market opens at 8 a.m., four hours before Sausage Fest, and is joined by dozens of artists, makers and other vendors participating in the larger event.

The festivities are kid-friendly, and leashed dogs are welcome.

Saturday, Sept. 19

Flea market | 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sausage Fest | Noon - 7 p.m.

West Passyunk Avenue

Between Broad and 16th streets, South Philadelphia

Free admission; food and drinks available for purchase

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.