Storybook Land fills up with pumpkins, hayrides and a hay maze for fall

Storybook Land is getting a fall makeover, with pumpkins, hayrides and a maze joining the amusement park's storybook attractions.

The Fall Into Fun Festival begins Sept. 19 and runs on select dates through Oct. 16 at the Egg Harbor Township park. The seasonal activities are included with regular admission and take place alongside Storybook Land's rides and attractions.

Kids ages 2 and older can visit the Pumpkin Patch to choose and decorate a mini pumpkin, which is included with their paid admission. The Happy Hay Ride travels through the park, while Elmer's Hay-Mazin' Maze challenges kids to find 12 puzzle pieces and complete a picture.

The fall transformation goes well beyond those activities. Storybook Land says it brings in about 650 mums, 1,350 hay bales, 800 cornstalks and 12 bins of pumpkins and gourds from area farms to decorate the park for the season. Fall photo opportunities and a seasonal food and drink menu will also be available.

Then in October, the park will shift into Halloween mode for two weekends. Trick or Treat Weekends will take place Oct. 17-18 and Oct. 24-25, with activities designed for young families without scary attractions. Kids can wear costumes and collect candy at 12 trick-or-treat locations throughout the park.

Fall Into Fun is included with regular park admission, with discounted tickets available online. Tickets for Trick or Treat Weekends cost $42.95 and must be purchased online in advance.

Select dates Sept. 19-Oct. 16

Storybook Land

Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey

Included with regular park admission

Mini pumpkin included for kids ages 2 and older

Trick or Treat Weekends

Oct. 17-18 and Oct. 24-25

Storybook Land

Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey

$42.95

Advance online tickets required

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