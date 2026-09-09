More Events:

September 09, 2026

Storybook Land fills up with pumpkins, hayrides and a hay maze for fall

Kids can pick and decorate a mini pumpkin before the park shifts into Halloween mode with 12 trick-or-treat stops in October.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Fall
Hayrides at Storybook Land.png Provided Courtesy/Storybook Land

Storybook Land's Fall Into Fun Festival features a pumpkin patch, hayrides, a maze, seasonal decorations, and the amusement park's regular rides and attractions.

Storybook Land is getting a fall makeover, with pumpkins, hayrides and a maze joining the amusement park's storybook attractions.

The Fall Into Fun Festival begins Sept. 19 and runs on select dates through Oct. 16 at the Egg Harbor Township park. The seasonal activities are included with regular admission and take place alongside Storybook Land's rides and attractions.

Kids ages 2 and older can visit the Pumpkin Patch to choose and decorate a mini pumpkin, which is included with their paid admission. The Happy Hay Ride travels through the park, while Elmer's Hay-Mazin' Maze challenges kids to find 12 puzzle pieces and complete a picture.

The fall transformation goes well beyond those activities. Storybook Land says it brings in about 650 mums, 1,350 hay bales, 800 cornstalks and 12 bins of pumpkins and gourds from area farms to decorate the park for the season. Fall photo opportunities and a seasonal food and drink menu will also be available.

Then in October, the park will shift into Halloween mode for two weekends. Trick or Treat Weekends will take place Oct. 17-18 and Oct. 24-25, with activities designed for young families without scary attractions. Kids can wear costumes and collect candy at 12 trick-or-treat locations throughout the park. 

Fall Into Fun is included with regular park admission, with discounted tickets available online. Tickets for Trick or Treat Weekends cost $42.95 and must be purchased online in advance. 

Storybook Land Fall Into Fun Festival

Select dates Sept. 19-Oct. 16
Storybook Land
Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey
Included with regular park admission
Mini pumpkin included for kids ages 2 and older

Trick or Treat Weekends

Oct. 17-18 and Oct. 24-25
Storybook Land
Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey
$42.95
Advance online tickets required

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Festivals Fall South Jersey Family-Friendly

Featured

Fishtown Fair Now + Then

Fishtown vintage market will bring 50+ local vendors to Frankford Avenue
Stock Image of a Casino Game

Enjoy a Vegas-style casino night while supporting local families

Just In

Must Read

Development

Sixers, Flyers release first renderings of their proposed South Philly arena

Spectrum arena rendering

Events

Upcoming events in Philly

Stock Philly Skyline in Summer

Health News

Penn Medicine nurse recognized for helping people in addiction recovery navigate medical challenges

IBX Sunshine Award

Food & Drink

Girl Scouts are adding dog treats to their cookie lineup

Girl Scout dog cookie

Careers

Laid off, now what?

Philly Hired - Laid Off, What Now

Eagles

The top 10 Eagles storylines entering 2026

EaglesTrainingCamp-2026-Jalen-Hurts-4

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved