More than 500 antique and restored cars will fill Hagley Museum's grounds on Sept. 20

More than 500 cars spanning roughly a century of automotive history are coming to Hagley Museum and Library this month.

The Hagley Car Show will take place Sunday, Sept. 20, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in Wilmington. Antique and restored cars dating from the early 1900s through the early 2000s will be on display throughout the museum's grounds.

With vehicles spanning decades of automotive history, the show will feature a wide range of makes and eras. A vehicle parade is planned during the day, along with music and food trucks throughout Hagley’s grounds.

This year's special feature will focus on American independent automakers. Three fields will be dedicated to dozens of cars celebrating the theme.

Attendees can go even further back in automotive history inside Hagley's 1844 barn. The museum's Du Ponts Down the Road exhibition features vehicles dating from 1890 to 1941 that were owned and used by members of the du Pont family.

The collection ranges from a horse-drawn carriage and an early electric car to a World War II-era Indian motorcycle. Among the highlights are a 1918 Cadillac and a 1928 DuPont Motors Model G Phaeton.

For spectators, admission works a little differently than at many events. Tickets aren't sold by the person. Instead, one parking pass admits a carload of up to eight people.

Passes cost $30 for the general public and $25 for Hagley members, and advance purchase is required. They can be purchased online or in person at Hagley's Visitor Center or Museum Store. Sales end at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, or earlier if the event sells out. Dogs are not permitted.

Hagley Car Show

Sunday, Sept. 20 | 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Hagley Museum and Library

200 Hagley Creek Road,

Wilmington, Delaware

$30 per carload | $25 for Hagley members

Up to eight people per vehicle

Advance purchase required

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