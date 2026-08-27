Medford Oktoberfest to bring 20 musical acts, beer and quirky competitions to South Jersey

Beer and bratwurst are expected at an Oktoberfest. A contest to see who can most convincingly holler for their husband, child or dog is another matter.

All three will be part of the Medford Oktoberfest & Music Festival, which returns to Freedom Park on Friday, Sept. 18, and Saturday, Sept. 19. Billed as the town’s biggest party of the year, the festival is free to attend and open to all ages.

Friday’s festivities run from 5-9 p.m., with Juice and The Foes of Fern among the evening’s performers. The festival picks back up from 1-9 p.m. Saturday, when JUTAUN, The National Reserve, My Funky Brethren and the Quaker City String Band join the lineup.

Altogether, 20 musical acts will perform across four stages. The weekend’s soundtrack stretches from rock, funk and indie pop to folk, polka and Mummers music.

The beer garden will have local and international pours, while food trucks serve German dishes and other festival fare. Local businesses and crafters will also set up throughout the park.

Then there are the competitions.

Friday’s husband-calling contest invites people to summon a loved one from afar with as much volume and personality as possible. Despite the name, contestants can call for a spouse, child, parent or dog.

The more traditional steinholding competition will take place throughout the weekend. Registration costs $20 and includes the beer and one-liter stein, and the top men’s and women’s finishers will qualify for the New Jersey State Finals.

On Saturday, local personalities will race to finish a loaded bratwurst. Attendees can also join a festivalwide trivia contest using their phones.

Families can play miniature golf and visit the Freedom Park playground on Friday. Saturday adds a kids zone from 1-7 p.m., along with German dance demonstrations and a lesson that lets attendees try the steps themselves.

Well-behaved dogs are welcome on leashes, and attendees may bring chairs or blankets. The festival will take place rain or shine.

Parking is free at Freedom Park while spaces last. Additional lots and a complimentary shuttle will be available throughout Medford.

Friday, Sept. 18 | 5-9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 19 | 1-9 p.m.

Freedom Park

86 Union St.

Medford, NJ 08055

Free admission and parking

Rain or shine

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.