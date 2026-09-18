More Events:

September 18, 2026

Neshaminy Creek's Oktoberfest will bring a wiener toss, stein hoisting and live polka to Croydon

The free Sept. 26 celebration will also have Creekfestbier, food trucks, local vendors and activities for kids.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Breweries
Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company Oktoberfest Provided Courtesy/Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company

Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company will host its free Oktoberfest celebration in Croydon on Sept. 26 with live polka, stein hoisting, a wiener toss, food and drinks.

Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company is bringing Oktoberfest back to Croydon with live polka, stein hoisting and one competition considerably less traditional: a wiener toss.

The free, all-ages celebration runs from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at the brewery’s Croydon location at 909 Ray Ave. The afternoon will include live music, food, local vendors and plenty of Oktoberfest drinks.

Polkadelphia will perform from 2-6 p.m., with a stein-hoisting competition at 3 p.m. and the wiener toss at 4 p.m.

Neshaminy Creek also will pour Creekfestbier, its traditional Märzen brewed for the occasion. Beer, wine and cocktails will be available throughout the day, along with food truck eats and soft pretzels.

Other activities and vendors will include local hot sauce makers, Northeast Fudge Bar and balloon animals.

Admission is free, and all ages are welcome.

Neshaminy Creek Oktoberfest

Date: Saturday, Sept. 26
Time: Noon-7 p.m.
Location: Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company
Address: 909 Ray Ave., Croydon, PA 19021
Admission: Free
Age: All ages welcome

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Festivals Breweries Croydon Beer

Featured

Dolph Lundgren and Sylvester Stallone

See Rocky IV actor Dolph Lundgren tomorrow at Temple
Limited - AVA 2026

Philadelphia's next generation of opera stars takes center stage at AVA's Giargiari Bel Canto Competition

Just In

Must Read

Government

Task force to evaluate potential impacts of data centers in Philly

Mayor Cherelle Parker

Weekend

16 things to do in Philly and the suburbs this weekend

Center City District - Open Streets

Illness

U.S. cancer deaths are down, but early-onset diagnoses keep rising

Cancer Research Report

Music

Pro-Palestinian protest planned for Ed Sheeran's Philly concert

Ed Sheeran Philly concert

Employment

Philly jobs are changing. Are you ready?

Philly Hired -Job Search

Eagles

Game ball, three stars, and snap count analysis: Week 1, Eagles vs. Commanders

Eagles-Commanders-Dallas-Goedert-2_091426

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved