Neshaminy Creek's Oktoberfest will bring a wiener toss, stein hoisting and live polka to Croydon

Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company is bringing Oktoberfest back to Croydon with live polka, stein hoisting and one competition considerably less traditional: a wiener toss.

The free, all-ages celebration runs from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at the brewery’s Croydon location at 909 Ray Ave. The afternoon will include live music, food, local vendors and plenty of Oktoberfest drinks.

Polkadelphia will perform from 2-6 p.m., with a stein-hoisting competition at 3 p.m. and the wiener toss at 4 p.m.

Neshaminy Creek also will pour Creekfestbier, its traditional Märzen brewed for the occasion. Beer, wine and cocktails will be available throughout the day, along with food truck eats and soft pretzels.

Other activities and vendors will include local hot sauce makers, Northeast Fudge Bar and balloon animals.

Admission is free, and all ages are welcome.

Neshaminy Creek Oktoberfest

Date: Saturday, Sept. 26

Time: Noon-7 p.m.

Location: Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company

Address: 909 Ray Ave., Croydon, PA 19021

Admission: Free

Age: All ages welcome

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