Pond Fest to bring 12-plus food trucks, pony rides and live music to Lums Pond

More than a dozen food trucks, pony rides, live music and a petting zoo are coming to Lums Pond State Park for Pond Fest on Saturday, Oct. 10. The free festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Bear, Delaware, about a 45-minute drive from Philadelphia.

This year, Pond Fest will spread across three areas of the park for the first time. A free shuttle will connect the different sections throughout the day, allowing attendees to move between the food, music and activities. m

The Junior Jam kids zone will offer activities for younger attendees. Families can also head to The Little Farm DE for pony rides, a petting zoo and face painting. More than 20 young entrepreneurs will operate booths at a kids market.

Another section of the park will become a first responders block party. Attendees can see emergency vehicles and equipment, meet local first responders and watch K9 demonstrations by the Wilmington Police Department. Pickleball tournaments and remote-control aircraft displays are also planned.

The festival’s main area will have live music, more than 40 local vendors and a beer garden featuring Autumn Arch Beer Project, JAKL Beerworks, Volunteer Brewing Company and New Belgium. Food trucks will be stationed throughout the festival, and the Rainbow Records bus will also be on-site.

Leashed dogs are welcome. Attendees may bring chairs, blankets and outside food and drinks permitted under park rules.

Pond Fest also raises money for programs at Lums Pond State Park. Organizers said proceeds from this year’s event will help pay for field trips for students attending Title I schools and support an adaptive kayak launch intended to make paddling more accessible. According to the organizers, the festival has raised approximately $30,000 since it began in 2024 and aims to raise another $30,000 this year.

Admission to the festival is free. The park charges $5 per vehicle for Delaware residents and $10 per vehicle for out-of-state attendees.

Saturday, Oct. 10 | 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Lums Pond State Park

1068 Howell School Road

Bear, DE 19701

Free to attend

Park entrance: $5 for Delaware vehicles; $10 for out-of-state vehicles

Rain date: Sunday, Oct. 11

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.