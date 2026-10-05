Crackdown on skill game machines could begin next week, Pa. state police warn

With Pennsylvania State Police set to begin enforcing penalties on unregistered skill game machines next week, the agency is advising certain businesses to remove the machines and any associated equipment.

On Wednesday, Oct. 14, state police will begin seizing machines and filing criminal charges against any business that unlawfully operates the machines, which have been defined as slot machines by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. Under state law, only licensed casinos and qualifying "truck stop establishments" may legally operate slot machines or video gaming terminals.

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Businesses that operate unlicensed skill game machines are advised to remove the devices and any associated equipment, including ticket redemption terminals, according to information state police posted online Monday. Powering off or unplugging working machines is not sufficient, police said.

"To be clear, a slot machine does not cease being a slot machine if it has simply been turned off, unplugged or temporarily disabled, allowing it to be readily operated," police said.

Distributors, vendors or manufacturers that refuse to remove their slot machines could face criminal charges. If vendors or distributors are unwilling to remove machines, businesses are advised to reach out to state police. Businesses that own a liquor license and require assistance with a skill game device also can contact the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement.

Businesses that are still operating unlicensed skill game machines after the Oct. 14 deadline also may face the seizure of proceeds tied to the games and administrative citations against liquor licenses, police said.

The crackdown comes after the Supreme Court ruled in June that the machines — commonly found in taverns, restaurants, gas stations, laundromats and grocery stores — are considered slot machines, which are subject to approval and regulations from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

State lawmakers were given until Tuesday, Oct. 13 to reform state gaming laws to adjust how skill game machines are taxed and licensed. Despite several proposals to regulate tax rates, fees and the maximum number of machines permitted per business, the legislature has yet to reach an agreement.

A major sticking point for some legislators has been what to do with the potential tax revenue from the machines, including whether some of the money could be used to fund public transit agencies like SEPTA, NBC10 reported.