Tour Cape May’s Victorian homes during four-day history festival Oct. 9-12

Cape May’s Victorian homes will open their doors this weekend as the city celebrates its 19th-century architecture and history with four days of tours and events.

Victorian Weekend runs Friday, Oct. 9, through Monday, Oct. 12, with historic house tours, architectural walks, trolley rides and other programming throughout Cape May.

The Historic House Tour is one of the weekend’s main draws. The self-guided tour runs Sunday from 1-4 p.m. and gives ticket holders access to restored private homes, bed-and-breakfast inns and guesthouses around Cape May.

The weekend continues Saturday with a vintage “base ball” game at Lafayette Field. The game begins at 11 a.m., with players in vintage-style uniforms using traditional 1864 rules.

Get event recommendations delivered right to your inbox.

Discover festivals, markets, family-friendly activities and other things to do throughout Philadelphia, South Jersey and the surrounding suburbs.

Sign up now

On Sunday, the Victorian Weekend Crafts & Collectibles Show runs from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Emlen Physick Estate, where the Wheelmen will bring their high-wheel bicycles.

There are also architectural walking tours and trolley tours through Cape May’s historic district, including a combination tour that pairs a trolley ride with a guided visit inside the 1879 Emlen Physick Estate.

Tickets for the Historic House Tour and other ticketed activities are available through Cape May MAC. Prices and schedules vary by event.

Dates: Friday, Oct. 9 through Monday, Oct. 12

Location: Various locations throughout Cape May, NJ 08204

Historic House Tour: Sunday, Oct. 11, 1-4 p.m.

Other highlights: Vintage baseball, architectural walking tours, trolley rides, high-wheel bicycles and the Victorian Weekend Crafts & Collectibles Show

Tickets: Prices vary by activity; tickets are available through Cape May MAC

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.