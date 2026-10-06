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October 06, 2026

Tour Cape May’s Victorian homes during four-day history festival Oct. 9-12

Victorian Weekend will also feature vintage baseball, high-wheel bicycles, trolley rides and a crafts show.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Tours Homes
Cape May Victorian Houses Provided Courtesy/Cape May MAC

Historic homes around Cape May will open for tours during Victorian Weekend, which runs Oct. 9-12.

Cape May’s Victorian homes will open their doors this weekend as the city celebrates its 19th-century architecture and history with four days of tours and events.

Victorian Weekend runs Friday, Oct. 9, through Monday, Oct. 12, with historic house tours, architectural walks, trolley rides and other programming throughout Cape May.

The Historic House Tour is one of the weekend’s main draws. The self-guided tour runs Sunday from 1-4 p.m. and gives ticket holders access to restored private homes, bed-and-breakfast inns and guesthouses around Cape May.

The weekend continues Saturday with a vintage “base ball” game at Lafayette Field. The game begins at 11 a.m., with players in vintage-style uniforms using traditional 1864 rules.

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On Sunday, the Victorian Weekend Crafts & Collectibles Show runs from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Emlen Physick Estate, where the Wheelmen will bring their high-wheel bicycles.

There are also architectural walking tours and trolley tours through Cape May’s historic district, including a combination tour that pairs a trolley ride with a guided visit inside the 1879 Emlen Physick Estate.

Tickets for the Historic House Tour and other ticketed activities are available through Cape May MAC. Prices and schedules vary by event.

Cape May Victorian Weekend

Dates: Friday, Oct. 9 through Monday, Oct. 12
Location: Various locations throughout Cape May, NJ 08204
Historic House Tour: Sunday, Oct. 11, 1-4 p.m.
Other highlights: Vintage baseball, architectural walking tours, trolley rides, high-wheel bicycles and the Victorian Weekend Crafts & Collectibles Show
Tickets: Prices vary by activity; tickets are available through Cape May MAC

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

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