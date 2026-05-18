More Events:

May 18, 2026

Dan + Shay will bring ‘Young’ tour to Philly this fall

The country duo will perform at the Mann on Oct. 10 with Tyler Hubbard and Josh Ross.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Concerts Country Music
Dan + Shay Provided Courtesy/Live Nation

Dan + Shay will perform at TD Pavilion at the Mann in Philadelphia on Oct. 10 during the duo’s 2026 tour.

Country duo Dan + Shay will perform in Philadelphia this fall during a North American tour supporting the duo’s upcoming album, “Young.”

The Grammy-winning pair will stop at TD Pavilion at the Mann on Saturday, Oct. 10. Tyler Hubbard and Josh Ross are scheduled to open the show. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, May 22, at 10 a.m., following several presales that begin Tuesday, May 19.

Dan + Shay, made up of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, are known for country-pop hits including “Tequila,” “Speechless” and “10,000 Hours” with Justin Bieber. The duo has won three Grammy Awards for best country duo/group performance and appeared as coaches on NBC’s “The Voice” in 2024.

The tour comes ahead of the release of Dan + Shay’s new album, “Young,” due out Aug. 21. The duo recently released the songs “Young” and “Say So” from the project.

Dan + Shay's "The Young Tour"

Saturday, Oct. 10
TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann
5201 Parkside Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19131

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Concerts Country Music The Mann Dan + Shay

Featured

May in NJ Visit NJ

Best things to do all around NJ in May
Limited - Free Library Spanish

8 ways to learn a new language with the Free Library

Just In

Must Read

Education

Two Philly charter schools were recommended for nonrenewal. Here’s what happens next

School district charter renewals

Sponsored

Learn new languages at the Free Library

Limited - Free Library Language - Main

Health News

Supreme Court preserves access to abortion drug via telehealth – at least for now

Abortion Supreme Court

Travel

Philly now has the nation's only airport halal and kosher food market

PHL airport kosher halal

America250

Valley Forge National Historical Park will celebrate America’s 250th with a three-day event

Valley Forge Park Huts

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Another candidate to replace Daryl Morey, Jared McCain keeps surging and more

Olshey 5.16.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved