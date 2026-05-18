Dan + Shay will bring ‘Young’ tour to Philly this fall

Country duo Dan + Shay will perform in Philadelphia this fall during a North American tour supporting the duo’s upcoming album, “Young.”

The Grammy-winning pair will stop at TD Pavilion at the Mann on Saturday, Oct. 10. Tyler Hubbard and Josh Ross are scheduled to open the show. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, May 22, at 10 a.m., following several presales that begin Tuesday, May 19.

Dan + Shay, made up of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, are known for country-pop hits including “Tequila,” “Speechless” and “10,000 Hours” with Justin Bieber. The duo has won three Grammy Awards for best country duo/group performance and appeared as coaches on NBC’s “The Voice” in 2024.

The tour comes ahead of the release of Dan + Shay’s new album, “Young,” due out Aug. 21. The duo recently released the songs “Young” and “Say So” from the project.

Dan + Shay's "The Young Tour"

Saturday, Oct. 10

TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann

5201 Parkside Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19131

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