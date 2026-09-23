OURfest returns to Philly’s Gayborhood Oct. 11 with music, drag, dancing and community events

OURfest will return to Philadelphia’s Gayborhood on Sunday, Oct. 11, bringing music, performances, food, community resources and other programming to several blocks for National Coming OUT Day.

The Philly Pride 365 festival runs from noon to 7 p.m. along 12th and 13th streets from Locust to Spruce. More than 200 community organizations, artists, performers, food trucks, health advocates and queer-owned businesses are expected to participate.

This year’s theme is “OUT for Good,” and programming will be spread across the Gayborhood rather than concentrated around a single stage. Different areas will focus on music, Black culture, accessibility, sports, nightlife, families, local businesses and community resources.

SWAY Philly’s all-ages block party, “The Reunion,” will include OURfest’s main stage. Performances are scheduled from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and will include Fitch Means, Carla Gamble, Jay Latay, SWAY Philly and others before the celebration continues with the All House, All Night dance party.

Other performance areas will include LUV Gardens, which will offer accessible seating and pop-up performances throughout the day. The festival will also feature Big Bands, Big Choirs; LES B, a sapphic poetry and R&B program; and Drag Me to the Big Show, with drag, music, dance and theatrical performances.

Stonewall Sports will host interactive games and activities, while Disability Pride PA will host a silent disco and provide a decompression zone. Woody’s will hold an outdoor dance party for attendees 21+, and Vice Alley on Quince Street will focus on leather and queer nightlife for adults 18 and older.

Families will have a dedicated area from noon to 4 p.m., with local LGBTQ+ youth-serving organizations, including The Attic Youth Center, participating. Programming will include Drag Story Time, youth performances, bounce houses, wellness resources and a low-sensory space.

Food and drinks will be available throughout OURfest, including a food truck market and beer and cocktail gardens. Community resource tents will also connect attendees with nonprofit and public-health organizations including Mazzoni Center, Philadelphia FIGHT, William Way, GALAEI and the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.

Philly Pride 365 says additional scheduling and festival details will be released closer to Oct. 11.

Date: Sunday, Oct. 11

Time: Noon-7 p.m.

Location: Philadelphia’s Gayborhood

Festival footprint: 12th and 13th streets from Locust to Spruce

Highlights: Live music, drag, dancing, sports, family activities, accessibility programming, nightlife, food trucks and community resources

Participants: More than 200 organizations, artists, performers, food trucks, health advocates and queer-owned businesses

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.