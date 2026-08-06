Solve a Halloween mystery aboard the world's oldest floating steel warship

The USS Olympia will become the scene of an immersive Halloween mystery on Oct. 10 and 11, inviting participants to investigate the unexplained disappearance of an entire naval crew.

Set aboard the world's oldest floating steel warship, the story begins in 1922 after the vessel mysteriously vanishes during a routine training cruise. Participants search the ship for answers while exploring multiple decks, passageways and compartments after dark.

Everyone who boards the USS Olympia becomes part of the story. Each person is assigned a different role, whether it's a detective, physician, journalist, anthropologist, librarian, federal agent, photographer or occult scholar. Every role reveals different clues, so no two investigations unfold exactly the same way.

The experience combines immersive theater, escape rooms, live role-playing, puzzle solving and supernatural storytelling. What begins as a historical mystery gradually turns into a horror story inspired by the cosmic fiction of H.P. Lovecraft. The production was written and directed by Frank Horror, a Philadelphia-area horror creator who also produces the “Frank Horror” podcast.

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The real Olympia has plenty of history of its own. The cruiser served as Commodore George Dewey's flagship during the Battle of Manila Bay in 1898 and carried the body of the Unknown Soldier from France to the United States in 1921. The ship has been in Philadelphia since 1922 and is now part of the Independence Seaport Museum.

Before boarding, everyone completes an in-story psychological evaluation that helps determine the role they'll play throughout the evening. Organizers also encourage 1920s-inspired attire to help bring the story to life. Because the event takes place aboard a historic warship, expect steep staircases and narrow passageways, and wear comfortable shoes.

General admission includes access to the entire ship, interactive challenges, a live band and opportunities to question more than a dozen performers as the mystery unfolds. VIP admission also includes early boarding, a private toast with the captain, drink tickets, and additional clues.

This is an 18+ event. Guests must be 21 or older to consume alcohol, which will be available on the pier.

Dates: Oct. 10-11

VIP entry: 7 p.m.

General admission: 7:30 p.m.

Location: USS Olympia at Independence Seaport Museum, 211 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Price: $55 general admission; $80 VIP, including fees

Age: 18+; 21+ to consume alcohol

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(This story was updated Oct. 1, 2026, to reflect new information from event organizers.)