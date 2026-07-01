Kennett Brewfest returns with more than 200 craft beers and live music this fall

July 01, 2026
The 29th Annual Kennett Brewfest will bring more than 80 breweries and over 200 craft beers to downtown Kennett Square this fall.
The festival takes place Saturday, Oct. 10, from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Attendees can sample beers from breweries across the region while enjoying live music, local food vendors and artisan vendors throughout the afternoon.
General admission tickets are $60 and include unlimited beer tastings, a commemorative tasting mug and admission from 1:30 to 5 p.m. For $100, the Connoisseur Session includes early entry, access to rare and limited release beers from 30 breweries, a catered lunch, a tasting glass and the opportunity to vote for the festival's "Best of Connoisseur" award.
Attendees who don't drink alcohol also can purchase non-alcoholic tickets, which include admission to the festival and a selection of alcohol-free beer and specialty beverages.
Tickets are on sale now.
Saturday, Oct. 10 | 1:30 - 5 p.m.
Downtown Kennett Square
600 S. Broad St.
Kennett Square, PA 19348
GA: $60; Connoisseur: $100
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