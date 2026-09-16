Bucks County man who shot at DoorDash driver over a late cheesesteak delivery sentenced to prison

A Bucks County man who fired his gun at a DoorDash driver over a delayed cheesesteak order was sentenced to four to 10 years in prison Tuesday.

Keilan Marshal McKeever, 33, of Richlandtown, was carrying a loaded 9mm when he answered the door to pick up his order on March 22, 2025. He began berating Khalik Lewis, a 19-year-old college student, about his delivery taking too long before following him to his parked car near 1st Avenue and Cherry Street and grabbing the hood.

As Lewis attempted to leave, McKeever fired a shot at the vehicle, Bucks County prosecutors said. The bullet penetrated the rear window, shattering the glass. Debris and metal fragments were found in Lewis' hair and the bullet was stuck in the hood of his sweatshirt.

Lewis was not injured in the incident. Investigators matched the bullet to an H&K 9mm handgun that was recovered at McKeever's residence.

Security camera footage presented in court showed McKeever shouting at Lewis, saying "I’ll shoot you right now," the Inquirer reported.

McKeever pleaded guilty to counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and other related charges in June. He was also ordered to pay $2,288 in restitution to Lewis and undergo a mental health evaluation.

"This was a completely unprovoked and terrifying act of violence against a young man who was simply doing his job," Bucks County District Attorney Joe Khan said in a statement. "No one working in our community should ever have to fear for their life while trying to earn an honest living. This sentence sends a clear message that violent, reckless behavior with a firearm will not be tolerated in Bucks County."