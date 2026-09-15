A year of cleaning up illegal dumpsites cost Philly taxpayers nearly $9 million, report says

Philadelphia spent an estimated $8.6 million remediating illegal dumpsites from Oct. 1 2024 to Sept. 30 2025, according to a report released Tuesday by City Controller Christy Brady. Cleanup crews picked up nearly 14,000 tons of waste throughout the city over that span, costing an estimated $619 per ton of material.

"Illegal dumping is more than just a neighborhood eyesore," Brady said in a statement. "It carries a significant cost for taxpayers."

As part of Brady's monthly Municipal Money Matters reports, the controller's office used the city's 311 data to evaluate how many illegal dumping reports have been recorded in each ZIP code from 2014-2025 to evaluate which neighborhoods were the most impacted in that time frame.

Findings showed that the 19134 ZIP code, which includes Kensington, Juniata Park and Port Richmond, recorded 17,359 illegal dumping reports — more than any other area in the city. That total represented over 8% of the roughly 207,000 total complaints in the report.

Here are the other areas that reported the most dumpsites in Philadelphia from 2014-2025.

• 19146 (Point Breeze, Grays Ferry, Graduate Hospital): 11,948

• 19148 (East Passyunk, Pennsport, Packer Park, Marconi Plaza): 10,111

• 19132 (Strawberry Mansion, Allegheny West): 9,170

The study only included calls with ZIP codes attached to its complaint. Dumpsites that were reported without ZIP codes accounted for 32,000 more reports of illegal waste, the controller's office said.

"Repeated dumping is particularly challenging at sites that are cleaned only to have trash and debris dumped there again," Brady said. "This cycle creates ongoing costs for the city while affecting the quality of life in surrounding neighborhoods."

Enforcement of the city's illegal dumping regulations has increased in recent years. A task force was formed last year that assigns sanitation crews to every council district and a 2022 law increased the fine for illegal dumping from $500 to $2,000-$5,000. Over 400 surveillance cameras have also been installed near common dumpsites. Officials use video footage as evidence in court.

Through these legal proceedings, the city sought $3.2 million in legal judgments against illegal dumpers in 2025 and another $908,000 from January-April, the controller's office said. But the city has collected only around $70,000 as of Tuesday.

"Collecting money from illegal dumpers remains a challenge," Brady said. "While the city is pursuing many efforts and initiatives, illegal dumping continues to require significant public resources. Reducing the ongoing costs of illegal dumping will require a continued focus on prevention, enforcement and holding illegal dumpers accountable."