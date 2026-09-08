Eagles legend Brandon Graham is retired, for real this time

Brandon Graham is retired, and intends to stay retired this time.

"I'm officially done. Y'all hearing it from me first," the Eagles legend said Tuesday morning during a Jefferson Health-sponsored "Breakfast with the Birds" event.

Graham continued, via a clip posted by NBC 10's Rob Kuestner:

"But let me tell you this: they are in great hands. I mean, Jordan Davis, I'm telling you, he is a guy that's gonna get the defense going. I mean, on offense, I can't wait for [Jalen Hurts] to prove them haters wrong, as always, and get us back to the promised land. "I'ma still be around. I'm still around, still giving wisdom, helping the guys, because of course, it's an adjustment for me, but it's a great adjustment because it's all about my kids and my family, trying to make sure I'm there for that. Just spreading the love everywhere." [NBC 10]

At today’s Breakfast with the Birds @brandongraham55 says he’s “officially done” pic.twitter.com/rnLv02yHFp — rob kuestner (@rkuestnernbc10) September 8, 2026

Graham originally retired with the Eagles' 2024 Super Bowl win, taking the storybook ending as a two-time champion – and for two different eras of Eagles football – after 15 seasons.

Through the first half of last season, though, the Eagles' pass rush was struggling, particularly at the edge, and rumors started going around that Graham had kept in shape and was considering a return.

He didn't take long to verify them, announcing that he was coming back to the team in late October. He returned to the field officially for the Week 10 win at Green Bay, which the Eagles won in a 10-7 defensive bout.

Graham went on to record three sacks in nine games last season, but his comeback coincided with young star pass rusher Jalen Carter getting healthier, nose tackle Jordan Davis finally growing into his role within the trenches, Moro Ojomo quietly breaking out, and Jalyx Hunt taking charge as the leading edge rusher.

More than anything, the now 38-year-old Graham's return was to bring a trusted veteran presence back into the locker room to steady both that group and an overall team that was unstable at that point mid-season, but with an offense that never really recovered on the other side of the ball.

But now Davis, Carter, and Hunt seem fully ready to carry the torch on the defensive line, while the offense got fully revamped in the offseason, with the vibes surrounding the team on the whole collectively feeling much lighter in camp – far more than they did at any point last year.

So that was likely the cue that Graham could hang up the cleats now – for good.

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