Brandon Graham officially unretired, will rejoin the Eagles

Brandon Graham officially unretired from football on Tuesday, as he announced on his AllPHLY podcast "Unblocked" that he will come back for his 16th season.

The Eagles also announced Graham's unretirement, via Twitter/X:

Graham played very well in 2024, and was arguably the team's best edge defender at the time he tore his triceps against the Rams in November, then thought to be a season-ending injury. He finished the regular season with 20 tackles and 3.5 sacks, with his stats not truly showing his actual impact, as has been the case throughout his career. He was activated from Injured Reserve and played in the Super Bowl.

Graham was the author of one of the biggest plays in Eagles history, when he strip-sacked Tom Brady, helping secure the team's first ever Lombardi Trophy following the 2017 season. He was a great story in the Eagles' Super Bowl win over the Chiefs last season as well, just by being able to get on the field at all. But he was far from just a mascot in the game. He looked like the BG of old, getting pressure on Patrick Mahomes, despite returning from his injury way earlier than usual.

On the field, Graham has been one of the best edge defenders in the NFL against the run, and his impact as a pass rusher eclipses what the stat sheet may have shown. Off the field, he was a culture setter, constantly emitting positivity and brokering peace.

The Eagles are in need of more edge defender depth, with Nolan Smith, Ogbo Okoronkwo, and Azeez Ojulari all hurt, and with Za'Darius Smith having retired unexpectedly. They are also perhaps in need of some good locker room vibes, which Graham can perhaps help with as well.

