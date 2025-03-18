Brandon Graham's once-in-a-lifetime Eagles career, by the numbers

The farewell tour made its final stop.

Brandon Graham, through tears and with both Lombardi Trophies by his side, announced his retirement from football during a Tuesday news conference at the NovaCare Complex.

Fifteen years, all in Philadelphia, and one of the most accomplished careers by an Eagle ever has come to an official close.

There are a lot of ways to tell the story of Graham's incredible run – as a fan favorite, as a shining example of perseverance, and above all now, as a two-time Super Bowl champion.

Here's an attempt to tell it by some remarkable numbers...

13

Graham's overall selection out of Michigan in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. At the time, the decision by former coach Andy Reid and the Eagles to take Graham so high was criticized as a reach by many, especially with star Texas defensive back Earl Thomas right there for the taking.

Thomas went to Seattle with the very next pick, and became a key cog within the Seahawks' Legion of Boom secondary. They became an NFC powerhouse and won the Super Bowl over the next several years.

Graham still had the "reach" label attached to him, and at one point, was at risk of getting the "bust" label, too.

It took him years before he could fully shed that and stand as the Eagles great he is known for being now.

"To Philadelphia, we didn't start so tight, as you know," Graham quipped during his retirement speech on Tuesday. "You made me work for this, and I appreciate you for that – through the struggles, the injuries, and the moment where I had to prove myself over and over again, you never let me get comfortable.

"You held me accountable. You kept that chip on my shoulder. You pushed me to be better, and when the time came, we celebrated together – two times."

No one's calling him a reach or a bust anymore.

5

The number of head coaches Graham has played under throughout his 15-year Eagles career: Andy Reid, Chip Kelly, Pat Shurmur (for one game), Doug Pederson, and then Nick Sirianni.

Graham has seen a lot of chaos happen around him in Philadelphia, from the late-stage Reid years that crumbled, the quick rise and faster fall of Kelly, the breakout then burnout of Pederson, and then finally, reaching the top of the mountain with Sirianni after many trials and at times heavy, heavy scrutiny.

He endured all of it though, and is now hanging up his cleats with a level of prestige that few other Eagles have.

"It's not how you start, it's how you finish," Graham said Tuesday of the obstacles and setbacks he's faced throughout his career. "For me, if you get another opportunity, whatever that opportunity is, run with it. don't look down on it just because it might not be the opportunity or everything you dreamed about in your mind."

3

The number of season-ending injuries Graham has had to make his way back from throughout his career.

He suffered a torn ACL his rookie year in 2010 at age 23, a torn Achilles in Week 2 of 2021 at 33, and then a torn triceps in Week 12 of this past season at 36.

But he did come back from all of them – arguably better than ever with each one, too – and with his last sending him in a constant pursuit of Patrick Mahomes to help the Eagles win Super Bowl LIX over the dynasty Chiefs in what is now, officially, his final NFL game.

Adding to the legend: He re-tore that same triceps during the Super Bowl, as we've come to learn per longtime Eagles insider Derrick Gunn and what Graham confirmed himself on Tuesday. There was nothing left to hold back for.

"We trusted ourselves in that week," Graham said of making it back in time for the Super Bowl and his ultimate decision to retire afterward. "I felt like me being able to be a part of that, that was all I needed to know. I felt like my prayers were answered being able to come back and be with them boys one last time."

206

Graham's number of games played in the NFL, all as an Eagle.

It's the most in franchise history, followed by Graham's former teammates Jason Kelce at 193 games played and Fletcher Cox at 188, who were each longtime veterans and vital pillars to the old core.

76.5

Graham's career sack total, which is the third most in Eagles history behind Reggie White as the all-time leader at 124.0 and Trent Cole at 85.5.

White is a Hall of Famer and the greatest pass rusher ever. Cole was a two-time Pro Bowler and a source of steady pressure off the edge for years.

All three were each a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks for a long, long time.

But only Graham can say he was a piece to two Super Bowl-winning Eagles teams, with each one constructed in an entirely different way.

11.0

Graham's career-high single-season sack total that he set in 2022, when he came back from the torn Achilles the year prior. This went toward the franchise-record 70 sacks the Eagles' front seven piled up that season in a dominant romp to an NFC title.

It was the only season where Graham reached double-digits in sacks, and in Week 14 of that campaign, he tore the rival New York Giants apart for three of them alone.

78.6

Graham's overall grade on Pro Football Focus for the 2024 regular season prior to his torn triceps suffered in Week 12.

At one point in the season, he was the Eagles' most effective pass rusher until Josh Sweat, Nolan Smith, Milton Williams, and Jalen Carter all settled into a rhythm.

At 36 years old and after 15 years, he still had it.

72.2

Graham's overall PFF grade for Super Bowl LIX, the lone postseason game he was able to appear in.

At 36 years old, after 15 years, and even after a torn triceps (that he re-tore), he still had it.

"I couldn't have asked for nothing sweeter than this," Graham said. "And I'm thankful to have came back and to be able to play my last game, like my coach says, with some integrity, and play good at that. So I can always hang my hat on that, where I played good in my last game, went out on my own terms, and went out a champion."

???

The number of opposing players Graham has trash-talked over the years. It's uncountable.

Aside from his ability and determination as a player, if there's anything to take away from Graham's run in Philly from on the field, it's that he loved to talk, from beginning to end, and with the biggest smile on his face while he did it.

He doesn't plan on dialing it back with whatever might be next for him in football either.

"I'ma miss it," Graham said Tuesday. "But I'ma do it in practice, too. I'ma be a part of something that they got going on where I can come in and, even if I'm just coming to practice, doing something to help [DEs coach Jeremiah Washburn] – doing something...

"I'ma always tell the O-linemen what I would've did if I was still out there," he threw in with that ear-to-ear grin.

22

The number of fumbles Graham has forced in his career, second only to Brian Dawkins with 32 in the franchise all-time, and not including the biggest one of them all.

2

The number of Super Bowl rings Graham has an Eagle – for the miracle run and upset of the Patriots in Super Bowl LII and the stunning thrashing of the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX just last month.

He's one of only four Eagles to have been around for both Super Bowl titles, the other three being right tackle Lane Johnson, kicker Jake Elliott, and long snapper Rick Lovato.

1

The number of sacks in Super Bowl LII, and you know the one.

In what had become an offensive shootout between Nick Foles and Tom Brady, neither the Eagles' nor the Patriots' defenses had gotten to the quarterback all game.

But with 2:16 left, and the Eagles up five but in need of a stop, Graham burst off the line and right past his blocker. Brady moved to throw, but as he was winding up, Graham's arm flew in and got in the way, knocking the ball loose as the edge rusher continued to wrap the New England quarterback up.

Eagles rookie Derek Barnett picked up the fumble, possession flipped, Minnesota's U.S. Bank Stadium erupted and so did all of Philadelphia watching back home, as Graham tossed his helmet off in a rush of emotion.

Elliott kicked through one more field goal to make it an eight-point lead late, the defense battled down and batted down the last Hail Mary attempt as the clock struck zero, and in an instant, the weight of the world lifted off the shoulders of the Delaware Valley and anyone anywhere wearing Midnight Green.

The impossible happened. The Philadelphia Eagles had finally won the Super Bowl.

And Brandon Graham, the reach in the draft from all those years ago, made the most important play in team history to see it through.

"It was all of us," Graham said. "The person who took away his first read, that's the guy I need to thank, because all that stuff worked together.

"It was a big moment in my career, and that's where I felt like things started to get even better, from that point on."

With two more Super Bowl appearances, another title, and one more unforgettable parade a few years later before hanging them up on top, for Graham and Philadelphia both.

*Stat sources: pro-football-reference, Pro Football Focus, StatMuse.

From the archive: How Brent Celek taught Brandon Graham to cherish the championship moments

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports