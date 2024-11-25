Brandon Graham says he tore his triceps, season over

The Philadelphia Eagles' dominant win over the Rams in Los Angeles came at a cost, as the team may have lost Brandon Graham for the season with a torn triceps.

The injury occurred late in the game after the outcome was no longer in doubt.

"It was a pass play," Graham said. "Running back came and chipped me right here on my arm."

Graham said he was done for the season. Nick Sirianni said that he's "holding out hope" that it's not a season-ender.

Before the season, Graham said that the 2024 season, his 15th in the NFL, would be his last. He played very well, and was arguably the team's best edge defender. If indeed his season is over, Graham will have finished with 20 tackles and 3.5 sacks, with his stats not truly showing his actual impact, as has been the case throughout his career.

"I'm in such good shape right now," Graham lamented. "So it hurt. It definitely hurt."

Graham has been one of the most respected leaders on the roster for years, a culture setter whose impact extended beyond the field and into the locker room. He said that he intends on continuing to lead as he always has.

"I have to make sure I get out there and be the best leader I can be, like I always do, and let [opponents] know how lucky they are that I am out," he said.

"I'm hoping we're holding that trophy, regardless. I'm going to do my part as a captain. The mission is still the mission. I'm still going to be me. I'm still going to have fun, talk my stuff, and like I said, people lucky I'm done. But they better know somebody coming right behind me."

Asked if he might consider coming back for a 16th season in 2025, Graham left the door creaked open just a bit.

"You know what? I don't want to go out like this, but if it's pointing toward that, we'll see... I know for me, I don't want to go out like this. I definitely want to be able to finish a whole season before I'm done. But if that ain't in the cards, I'm content where I am, too. So I'm just not there yet.

"Let's finish this. Then we'll see how rehab is going, and then we go from there. But I know me and my teammates, we can talk. I told some of them, if I can make it happen, definitely want to make it happen. But if not, I'm cool, too."

Graham's strip sack of Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII is one of the biggest plays in Eagles history, and Graham will be a legend for life in Philly, regardless of whether or not he ever plays another down of football.