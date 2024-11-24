Final observations: Saquon Barkley's historic night carries Eagles to victory over Rams

On a night where Philadelphia TV stars Rob McElhenney and Quinta Brunson led the intro to the "Sunday Night Football Broadcast" it was the Eagles' own big-name stars that helped the team nab a win in Hollywood. In a 37-20 win over the Rams, the Eagles, as has become the case for the last two months, overcame an iffy start to have a comprehensive, impressive win due to offensive firepower and a ferocious defense.

The Eagles now stand at 9-2, reeling off their seventh consecutive victory. They're up by three in the loss column over Washington after the Commanders' hilarious loss to Dallas early on Sunday. They currently hold down the No. 2 seed in the conference with a first-round bye still in the realm of possibility.

Here are my observations from both sides of the ball for the Eagles against the Rams...

Takeaways from the Eagles' offense

• It takes an anomaly that captures the national imagination for a non-quarterback to win MVP, but a prime-time performance where Saquon Barkley topped 300 yards (300!) from scrimmage that brought his team to seven games over .500 might actually be that perfect storm brewing.

Barkley set a single-game franchise record with 255 rushing yards against Los Angeles. Sheesh.

I don't want to be reactionary, but on a night where the Rams franchise honored their 1999 Super Bowl-winning squad, I see Barkley and think that I'm watching this generation's Marshall Faulk or even a LaDainian Tomlinson. The Eagles have been grateful to have some All-Pro backs in the 21st century in both Brian Westbrook and LeSean McCoy and those guys had their iconic moments, but this entire season feels like Barkley's iconic moment, culminating in as dominant of a day that a Philly fan will see.

Barkley's playing a different sport than everyone else when he moves like this in the open field.

• The Eagles remain undefeated when A.J. Brown sees the field this season, going 8-0 with him and 1-2 in the three games he missed previously this season. A six-catch, 109-yard day that saw Brown racking up YAC helped the Eagles steadily move the chains and, if not for Barkley doing what he did, would capture all the fanfare of the night.



We talk about star skill position players, but how about star offensive linemen? Multiple-time Pro Bowler Landon Dickerson, an illegal man downfield penalty aside, was dominant all game, steamrolling defenders in the run game and allowing Barkley to spring for big run after big run. It's glossed over now, but there was some consternation when Dickerson was drafted because he was a highly drafted interior offensive lineman, a potential successor to Jason Kelce that might not have played right away and had a lengthy injury history.

Well, with Zack Martin's career winding down in Dallas, Dickerson could be on his way to being the clear-cut, no-doubt best guard in the game. He's a mauler, playing with an attitude that's only matched by his pure strength.

Takeaways from the Eagles' defense

• The impact of Jalen Carter won't show up in the traditional box score, but in a game in which he faced double-teams all evening, Los Angeles' focus on Carter allowed the rest of the Eagles' pass-rushers to shine. Milton Williams has established himself as the Eagles' second-best interior defensive lineman, a formidable threat to attack quarterbacks opposite Carter. He popped during the game more than has at any point this season. He could've received a "game-wrecker" designation in his own right. You wouldn't normally think about a defensive lineman making everyone around him better the way you would with a QB or a point guard in hoops, but the gravity that Carter commands, shifting the entire blocking scheme along the way, might be most akin to an elite three-point shooter in the NBA.

• Brandon Graham, at 36 years old in his age-15 season, has been the top defensive end on one of the best defenses in the NFL. It's not a role Graham was necessarily supposed to have in what has constantly been billed as a farewell tour for him, but in terms of both the run game and attacking the passer, Graham played his best game in years out West.



Graham left the game earlier and headed into the locker room with an elbow injury, per the team. Graham revealed after the game that he will be out for the season:

More to come on the Graham front, but that is absolutely brutal for the Eagles legend.

• Cooper DeJean making life hell for Cooper Kupp isn't something I would've banked on before the season, but here we are. It's been harped on repeatedly during this Eagles winning streak, but it cannot be overstated the way the rookie arrivals of DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell have changed the trajectory of the Eagles' defense in 2024 and beyond.



• What's the quickest coaching-specific turnaround we've seen in recent Philly sports history? Going from Joe Girardi to Rob Thomson is the obvious first thought, but the jump from the dynamic duo of Sean Desai and Matt Patricia running the Eagles' defense to Vic Fangio holding things down may ultimately rival that.



Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice