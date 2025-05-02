2025 Broad Street Run: Road closures, SEPTA detours, course details and everything else you need to know

A massive pack of runners will race from North Philadelphia to the Navy Yard on Sunday morning as part of 46th Broad Street Run.

With some 40,000 runners, it's the largest 10-mile race in the country. Runners pass through numerous neighborhoods as they run south along Broad Street, starting at Central High School at 7 a.m. and ending in front of the Delaware River at the Navy Yard.

It's a spectator sport, too. Crowds of fans typically watch and cheer along the road as racers whizz by.

Observers and runners alike can stay on top of the Broad Street Run by texting "RunPHL" to 888-777. But if they have questions about the timing, route or road closures, they can find them below in our race day guide:

Where can runners pick up their bibs?

Racers can claim their bib packets at the Health & Wellness Expo at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. It will be located in Hall F of the building at 1101 Arch St. It is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Participants should have their photos IDs and bib numbers ready upon arrival.

Runners who you can't make it to the expo can designate friends to pick up their bibs. People picking up bibs for others must bring their own photo ID and a copy of the runners'. They also need the runners' bib number and a note authorizing them to claim the packet.

What is the race course?

The race course is a straight shot down Broad Street, starting at the athletic field at Central High School. That's situated between Fisher and Somerville avenues in Logan. Runners will travel south, running 10 miles through North Philly, Center City and South Philly. The route ends at the Navy Yard.

Which roads will be closed?

No parking will be permitted on Broad Street between Olney Avenue and the Navy Yard from 2 a.m. until noon Sunday. The race's start area on Broad Street between Olney and Windrim avenues will be closed to traffic starting at 4 a.m.

The rest of the closures will be staggered in phases. The stretch of Broad Street from Windrim to Erie avenues will close to cars at 6:30 a.m. The rest of the race course will close to traffic at 7:15 a.m.

The shuttered sections of Broad Street will reopen to vehicles as they are cleared, likely by noon.

The city will post "no parking" signs at the race's starting area, the center median of Broad Street and along the route prior to Sunday morning.

Are there any SEPTA detours?

Yes, and they're expected to begin around 6:15 a.m. Sunday. While additional routes could be altered throughout the day, SEPTA previously announced the following routes would be impacted:

• 3, 4, 7, 9, 12, 16, 17, 21, 23, 27, 29, 31, 32, 33, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 48, 53, 54, 56, 60, 61, 63, 64, 68, 71, 75, 79, 81, 82, 124 and 125

What time does the race start?

The Broad Street Run begins at 7 a.m., a half-hour earlier than usual. (The wheelchair division sets off just before the rest of the pack, at 6:55 a.m.) Runners must be in their corrals by 6:40 a.m. They can access the start area at Central High School beginning at 5 a.m.

How can spectators watch and track runners?

People can cheer the participants from the sidelines along Broad Street. The Shriners Children's Fun Zone, a hub offering face painting and other activities, will be open at the Navy Yard starting at 7 a.m. to families waiting for their loved one to cross the finish line.

Hype squads can track their runner's progress by opting into alerts from Broad Street Run. Simply look up your friend or family member on the website and choose email or push notifications.

What's the weather forecast?

It could be a soggy run. According to the National Weather Service, there's a 70% chance of rain Sunday. The temperature is expected to reach a high of 78 degrees. Morning temperatures are expected to upper 60s or low 70s.

