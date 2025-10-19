Reports: Brandon Graham considering unretirement to aid Eagles' pass rush

Brandon Graham is considering a step out of retirement, multiple reports revealed Sunday morning just ahead of the Eagles' Week 7 game against the Minnesota Vikings, including from AllPHLY's EJ Smith.

The Eagles were already thin at edge rusher following Graham's retirement and Josh Sweat's free agent departure for Arizona during the offseason. They were prepared to lean on Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt as the developing youth in the pass rush, but that was shaky to start, and the Eagles eventually brought in Za'Darius Smith as some veteran insurance.

But the Eagles' defensive front was still left in need of help.

Nolan Smith re-injured his triceps and went on Injured Reserve, and Za'Darius Smith suddenly retired earlier this week.

It appears now that Graham and the Eagles are having the conversation at least to see if a break from retirement can lend the team the support it needs.

Graham retired after the Super Bowl win over Kansas City and 15 NFL seasons, all in Philadelphia. He tore his triceps last season, and his year was believed to be over because of it, but he rehabbed in enough time to play that very last game for the Lombardi Trophy.

He re-tore his triceps in the comeback, but it didn't matter at that point. Graham went out a champion, and would have all the time he needed to get it fully healed after that.

But now maybe his story as a player isn't over just yet.

