More Sports:

October 19, 2025

Reports: Brandon Graham considering unretirement to aid Eagles' pass rush

Graham is considering a step out of retirement to aid a thin Eagles pass rush, per various reports.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Brandon-Graham-Unretirement-Report.jpg Kyle Ross/Imagn Images

Brandon Graham might be coming back.

Brandon Graham is considering a step out of retirement, multiple reports revealed Sunday morning just ahead of the Eagles' Week 7 game against the Minnesota Vikings, including from AllPHLY's EJ Smith.

The Eagles were already thin at edge rusher following Graham's retirement and Josh Sweat's free agent departure for Arizona during the offseason. They were prepared to lean on Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt as the developing youth in the pass rush, but that was shaky to start, and the Eagles eventually brought in Za'Darius Smith as some veteran insurance. 

But the Eagles' defensive front was still left in need of help.

Nolan Smith re-injured his triceps and went on Injured Reserve, and Za'Darius Smith suddenly retired earlier this week. 

It appears now that Graham and the Eagles are having the conversation at least to see if a break from retirement can lend the team the support it needs. 

Graham retired after the Super Bowl win over Kansas City and 15 NFL seasons, all in Philadelphia. He tore his triceps last season, and his year was believed to be over because of it, but he rehabbed in enough time to play that very last game for the Lombardi Trophy. 

He re-tore his triceps in the comeback, but it didn't matter at that point. Graham went out a champion, and would have all the time he needed to get it fully healed after that. 

But now maybe his story as a player isn't over just yet.

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Brandon Graham

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ - Fall Fests

Wow-Worthy Festivals in NJ
Limited - Temple Health Dr. Bodor

Lung cancer is rising among nonsmokers. Here’s what may be driving it

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Philly Bike Ride, 'No Kings' rally to cause road closures Saturday

Philly Bike Ride

Sponsored

Mullica Hill: a historic fall destination full of charm

Limited - Main Street in Mullica Hill

Health Stories

Receiving gene therapy for hemophilia changed this South Jersey man's life

Hemophilia Gene Therapy

TV

Five looming questions heading into the 'Task' finale

Maeve Task

Halloween

Spooky Seaport returns with an eerie after-hours experience

Spooky Seaport Event

Phillies

Instant observations: Kyle Schwarber, Phillies come alive to win Game 3, extend NLDS vs. Dodgers

Kyle-Schwarber-Phillies-Dodgers-Homers-NLDS-Game-3-2025.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved