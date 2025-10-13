More Sports:

October 13, 2025

Eagles edge defender Za'Darius Smith abruptly announces retirement

The Eagles will now be even more thin at edge rusher.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
101325ZaDariusSMith Jay Biggerstaff/Imagn Images

Z, we hardly knew ye.

Philadelphia Eagles edge defender Za'Darius Smith unexpectedly announced his retirement on Instagram on Monday morning. He was playing in his 11th NFL season, with previous stops in Baltimore, Green Bay, Minnesota, Cleveland, and Detroit. He turned 33 in September.

After the Eagles' Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys, Smith signed a one-year deal with the Eagles that was worth a little over $5 million. In five games (two starts), Smith led Eagles edge defenders with 1.5 sacks. He also had 10 tackles. Smith only played 17 snaps in the Eagles' loss to the Giants Thursday night:

• Week 2: 20 (33%)
• Week 3: 24 (36%)
• Week 4: 36 (50%)
• Week 5: 34 (46%)
• Week 6: 17 (25%)

The Eagles were already thin on the edge, with Nolan Smith (triceps) and Ogbo Okoronkwo (triceps) both on injured reserve. The only healthy edge defenders on the roster now are Jalyx Hunt, Josh Uche, Azeez Ojulari, and Patrick Johnson.

Johnson is the only other edge defender on the team who has a sack, with just one.

It felt like a decent bet that the Eagles would make a trade for an edge defender prior to the trade deadline. Smith's abrupt retirement should accelerate their urgency in bringing in reinforcements.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Za'Darius Smith

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Fall Wows

20 Fall Wows in New Jersey
Limited - Planning Perspectives

Planning Perspectives: Inside the New Bryn Mawr Trust Podcast

Just In

Must Read

Edcucation

Philly schools see progress in math but reading scores still lag

philly students math scores

Sponsored

Planning Perspectives: Inside the New Bryn Mawr Trust Podcast

Limited - Planning Perspectives

Adult Health

Many people with chronic pain turn to comfort eating, but there are ways to avoid it

Chronic Pain Comfort Eating

Shopping

Take a look inside Nike's World of Flight store in Philly

World of Flight Main

Halloween

A Halloween dance party takes over Peddler’s Village with a spooky silent disco

Peddler's Village Deadly Disco

Phillies

Instant observations: Kyle Schwarber, Phillies come alive to win Game 3, extend NLDS vs. Dodgers

Kyle-Schwarber-Phillies-Dodgers-Homers-NLDS-Game-3-2025.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved