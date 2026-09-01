What’s in the air Philly breathes? Find out at the Franklin Institute

Most of us breathe Philadelphia’s air without thinking much about what is in it or how anyone keeps track of it. The Franklin Institute is giving people a closer look.

The Air We Share Showcase takes place Saturday, Sept. 26, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is included with museum admission and turns a subject that can feel invisible into something attendees can see, measure and explore.

Attendees can take a virtual reality journey through the lungs and explore an inflatable lung display. Sean the Science Kid will also lead live science shows during the showcase.

The focus will extend beyond the body to the air outside. The Clean Air Council will demonstrate ways to monitor air quality, and the Philadelphia Department of Public Health will introduce attendees to the network it uses to monitor air around the city.

The AWARE Lab at the University of Pennsylvania will offer an activity measuring urban winds. Experts from Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and Penn will also explain how air pollution can affect children.

Other activities will take a more creative approach. Attendees can make a tree collage with the Philly Tree Coalition and work with Rail Park artist-in-residence Yannick Lowery to imagine what public spaces could look like.

The event is part of The Air We Share, a national project focused on helping communities understand how air pollution, wildfire smoke and extreme heat can affect respiratory health. The Franklin Institute is one of three science institutions serving as anchor partners for the program.

No separate event ticket is required. General museum admission costs $29 for adults, $25 for teenagers and $23 for children.

Saturday, Sept. 26 | 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Franklin Institute

222 N. 20th St.

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Included with museum admission

Adults: $29 | Teenagers: $25 | Children: $23



This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.