‘This Should Never Be a Musical’ to turn audience ideas into improvised shows at the Arden

Come up with a ridiculous idea for a musical, and it could end up on stage at the Arden.

That is the premise of “This Should Never Be a Musical: An Improvised Reality Show,” a new comedy running Sept. 4-27 at Arden Theatre Company’s Arcadia Stage in Old City. Ticket prices and performance times vary.

At each performance, audience members will suggest musical titles, and the cast will invent songs and scenes inspired by those ideas. The imaginary productions will face reality television-style challenges, with the audience deciding which ones advance.

One musical will be selected as the winner at the beginning of the second act. The cast will then turn that idea into a 30-minute show complete with songs, choreography and costumes.

Because the titles come from the audience and the performances are created in the moment, no two shows will be exactly the same.

The world premiere was co-created and directed by Jennifer Childs and Mary Carpenter. It opens the 30th anniversary season for 1812 Productions, Philadelphia’s all-comedy theater company.

Tickets and the complete performance schedule are available from 1812 Productions.

"This Should Never Be a Musical: An Improvised Reality Show"

Sept. 4-27

Arden Theatre Company’s Arcadia Stage

40 N. Second St.

Philadelphia, PA 19106

Ticket prices and performance times vary

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.