More Events:

August 25, 2026

‘This Should Never Be a Musical’ to turn audience ideas into improvised shows at the Arden

The Sept. 4-27 comedy will let theatergoers suggest ridiculous titles and vote on which one becomes a complete 30-minute musical.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Comedy Improv Theater
This Should Never Be a Musical Cast Photo Credit/Mark Garvin

The cast of “This Should Never Be a Musical” creates songs and scenes from titles suggested by the audience during each performance.

Come up with a ridiculous idea for a musical, and it could end up on stage at the Arden.

That is the premise of “This Should Never Be a Musical: An Improvised Reality Show,” a new comedy running Sept. 4-27 at Arden Theatre Company’s Arcadia Stage in Old City. Ticket prices and performance times vary.

At each performance, audience members will suggest musical titles, and the cast will invent songs and scenes inspired by those ideas. The imaginary productions will face reality television-style challenges, with the audience deciding which ones advance.

One musical will be selected as the winner at the beginning of the second act. The cast will then turn that idea into a 30-minute show complete with songs, choreography and costumes.

Because the titles come from the audience and the performances are created in the moment, no two shows will be exactly the same.

The world premiere was co-created and directed by Jennifer Childs and Mary Carpenter. It opens the 30th anniversary season for 1812 Productions, Philadelphia’s all-comedy theater company.

Tickets and the complete performance schedule are available from 1812 Productions.

"This Should Never Be a Musical: An Improvised Reality Show"

Sept. 4-27
Arden Theatre Company’s Arcadia Stage
40 N. Second St.
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Ticket prices and performance times vary

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Comedy Improv Theater Philadelphia Arden Theatre

Featured

Delaware Water Gap Canoe

NJ's canoe and kayak wows
Dolph Lundgren and Sylvester Stallone

Rocky IV actor Dolph Lundgren to talk about his career and new memoir at Temple

Just In

Must Read

Technology

Amazon plans to start deploying drones for deliveries in South Jersey

Amazon drone deliveries

Events

Upcoming events in Philly

Stock Philly Skyline in Summer

Men's Health

Sal Paolantonio prides himself on living healthy, and offers a playbook for other men to follow

Sal Paolantonio Sirianni

History

Museum of the Philadelphian delves into our love of booing and attempts to explain 'why we act like this'

Museum of the Philadelphian

Jobs

Your next job could be at PHL

Philly Hired Photo for TopRecirc and Read More

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Mike Gansey talks Jaylen Brown trade and LeBron James signing amid transformational summer

Gansey 8.7.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved