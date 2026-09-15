Flyers giveaways, theme nights and special events for the 2026-27 season

A Gritty blanket, a goalie glove oven mitt and $1 hot dogs are among the promotions Flyers fans can find at home games this season.

The Flyers have released their 2026-27 promotional schedule, with giveaways, theme nights, food deals and special ticket packages planned throughout the team's 60th anniversary season at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Some of the stranger offerings are available through special ticket packages. Fans attending the Oct. 17 game against Ottawa can purchase a Mystery Dumplings package featuring Flyers-themed dumplings and a chance to get a rare Gritty dumpling. A Nov. 1 "Friends" package includes a Central Perk mug and a photo opportunity on the sitcom's orange couch, while a Hello Kitty package for the March 2 game against Vegas comes with a backpack.

Those packages are separate from the giveaways offered at certain games. The first 10,000 fans at the Feb. 24 game against Buffalo will get a Gritty blanket, while a goalie glove oven mitt giveaway is scheduled for Nov. 15 against Edmonton. Other giveaways throughout the season include an ugly sweater beanie, camo hat and Flyers sweatshirt.

There are also a few games built around discounted concessions. Pretzels will cost $1 during the Oct. 13 game against Seattle, and $1 hot dog nights are scheduled for Oct. 19 against Colorado and March 2 against Vegas.

Theme games include the Peanuts Halloween Spooktacular on Oct. 27, Marvel Super Hero Game on Dec. 11, Kids Day on Jan. 30 and Holiday Spectacular on Dec. 21. The Flyers also have Military Appreciation, Hockey Fights Cancer, Pride Game, First Responders Game and other special events scheduled throughout the season.

Flyers 2026-27 promotional schedule

Wednesday, Sept. 30 vs. Pittsburgh: Home opener; Flyers T-shirt giveaway

Tuesday, Oct. 13 vs. Seattle: $1 Pretzel Game

Saturday, Oct. 17 vs. Ottawa: Flyers Carnival Game celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Flyers Charities Carnival; Mystery Dumplings special ticket package featuring Flyers-themed dumplings and a chance to get a rare Gritty dumpling

Monday, Oct. 19 vs. Colorado: $1 Hot Dog Game

Tuesday, Oct. 27 vs. Columbus: Peanuts Halloween Spooktacular; Snickers giveaway

Sunday, Nov. 1 vs. Utah: "Friends" special ticket package with a Central Perk mug and photo opportunity on the show's orange couch

Sunday, Nov. 15 vs. Edmonton: Flyers goalie glove oven mitt giveaway

Tuesday, Nov. 17 vs. Buffalo: Military Appreciation; camo hat giveaway for the first 10,000 fans

Saturday, Nov. 28 vs. N.Y. Islanders: Hockey Fights Cancer; rally towel giveaway

Friday, Dec. 11 vs. Calgary: Marvel Super Hero Game; Health Care Appreciation special ticket package with a Gritty pen holder

Friday, Dec. 18 vs. Detroit: Teacher Appreciation special ticket package with a Gritty pen holder

Monday, Dec. 21 vs. Columbus: Holiday Spectacular; ugly sweater beanie giveaway for the first 10,000 fans

Thursday, Jan. 7 vs. Toronto: Ed Snider Legacy Game

Thursday, Jan. 21 vs. Nashville: Pride Game

Tuesday, Jan. 26 vs. Florida: PAL Game

Thursday, Jan. 28 vs. Los Angeles: First Responders Game; special ticket package with a challenge coin

Saturday, Jan. 30 vs. Winnipeg: Kids Day

Wednesday, Feb. 3 vs. Tampa Bay: Planet Fitness coupon giveaway

Monday, Feb. 22 vs. Montreal: Business Person Special; 2 p.m. weekday game

Wednesday, Feb. 24 vs. Buffalo: Gritty blanket giveaway for the first 10,000 fans

Tuesday, March 2 vs. Vegas: $1 Hot Dog Game; Hello Kitty special ticket package with a backpack

Friday, March 5 vs. Dallas: Next Shift Game

Tuesday, March 16 vs. Detroit: PECO Go Green Game; Flyers corduroy hat giveaway

Tuesday, March 30 vs. Pittsburgh: Keystone Rivalry Game; Flyers sweatshirt giveaway

Thursday, April 1 vs. Washington: PA Lottery coupon giveaway

The Flyers also have 10 Independence Edition games planned as part of the country's 250th anniversary celebration. They are Nov. 3 against Minnesota, Nov. 27 against Vancouver, Dec. 3 against the Islanders, Dec. 14 against Florida, Dec. 18 against Detroit, Jan. 10 against Chicago, Jan. 23 against New Jersey, Feb. 20 against the Rangers, March 7 against St. Louis and March 18 against Boston. The games will include special activations and in-game promotions celebrating Philadelphia.

Tickets for Flyers home games featuring giveaways and special promotions are available through the team. Special ticket packages are also available for select games, including the Mystery Dumplings, "Friends" and Hello Kitty experiences.

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.