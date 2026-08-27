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August 27, 2026

Linvilla's Apple Festival to go on after April freeze damages harvest

The Sept. 26 festival will still have cider doughnuts, homemade pies and candy apples, along with Pumpkinland, hayrides and a corn maze

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Apples
Linvilla Orchards Apple Fest Photo Credit/Linvilla Orchards

Linvilla Orchards will hold its annual Apple Festival on Sept. 26 despite an April freeze that resulted in a smaller apple harvest this year.

Apple picking will be harder to come by at Linvilla Orchards this fall, but the farm’s Apple Festival is still on.

The annual festival returns Saturday, Sept. 26, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission and parking are free, though many of Linvilla’s attractions require separate tickets.

This year’s celebration follows an April 20 freeze that arrived while the orchard’s fruit trees were in bloom. Linvilla said the sudden cold damaged nearly all of its apple, peach, cherry and apricot crops.

That means pick-your-own apples will be limited during the festival. It does not mean apples will disappear from the menu.

The farm market and bakery will have fresh apple cider, apple cider doughnuts, homemade pies, caramel and candy apples, seasonal drinks and other fall treats.

Much of the traditional festival experience will also remain intact. Pumpkinland will be open, along with hayrides, the corn maze and live family entertainment.

Those determined to harvest something themselves will have other options. Seasonal vegetables and flowers are expected to be available for pick-your-own, depending on field conditions.

Admission to Linvilla’s grounds and live festival entertainment is free. Tickets are required for many attractions, including timed activities, and purchasing them in advance is recommended because preferred time slots may sell out.

Linvilla Orchards Apple Festival

Saturday, Sept. 26 | 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Linvilla Orchards
137 W. Knowlton Road
Media, PA 19063
Free admission and parking; individual attractions cost extra
Rain date: Sunday, Sept. 27
Pick-your-own apples will be limited

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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