Linvilla's Apple Festival to go on after April freeze damages harvest

Apple picking will be harder to come by at Linvilla Orchards this fall, but the farm’s Apple Festival is still on.

The annual festival returns Saturday, Sept. 26, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission and parking are free, though many of Linvilla’s attractions require separate tickets.

This year’s celebration follows an April 20 freeze that arrived while the orchard’s fruit trees were in bloom. Linvilla said the sudden cold damaged nearly all of its apple, peach, cherry and apricot crops.

That means pick-your-own apples will be limited during the festival. It does not mean apples will disappear from the menu.

The farm market and bakery will have fresh apple cider, apple cider doughnuts, homemade pies, caramel and candy apples, seasonal drinks and other fall treats.

Much of the traditional festival experience will also remain intact. Pumpkinland will be open, along with hayrides, the corn maze and live family entertainment.

Those determined to harvest something themselves will have other options. Seasonal vegetables and flowers are expected to be available for pick-your-own, depending on field conditions.

Admission to Linvilla’s grounds and live festival entertainment is free. Tickets are required for many attractions, including timed activities, and purchasing them in advance is recommended because preferred time slots may sell out.

Saturday, Sept. 26 | 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Linvilla Orchards

137 W. Knowlton Road

Media, PA 19063

Free admission and parking; individual attractions cost extra

Rain date: Sunday, Sept. 27

Pick-your-own apples will be limited

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.