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September 02, 2026

South Street Fall Fest to fill eight blocks with a Renaissance fair, skate park and Oktoberfest

The Sept. 26 street festival will also feature a pumpkin playground, macabre masquerade, vinyl block party, food trucks and live music.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Fall
South Street Fall Fest 2025 Provided Courtesy/@kscopephilly

Crowds fill South Street during Fall Fest in 2025, with Renaissance fair costumes and skateboarding among the activities. This year’s festival takes place Sept. 26 and will span eight themed blocks.

A walk down South Street will lead from a Renaissance fair to a skate park, past a macabre masquerade and eventually to an Oktoberfest during Fall Fest on Saturday, Sept. 26.

The festival runs from noon-7 p.m. between Front and Eighth streets, with businesses along the corridor giving each block a different theme.

Queen & Rook’s Renn Faire will take over the 100 block, while Headhouse Plaza will become a pumpkin playground with activities, a bounce house, miniature golf and face painting.

Food trucks and specialty drinks are planned for Foodie Alley on the 200 block. The 300 block will offer artisanal goods and shopping, followed by MilkBoy’s Anniversary Stage on the 400 block.

Nocturnal will set up a skate park on the 500 block. One block away, DreamEerie will present its Macabre Masquerade on the 600 block. Brauhaus Schmitz’s Oktoberfest will anchor the 700 block.

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Other activities will branch off the main stretch of South Street. Record Riot and Repo Records will hold a vinyl block party at Passyunk Avenue, and Philly AIDS Thrift will celebrate its 21st anniversary with a block party on the 700 block of South Fifth Street.

Live music, art, craft vendors, cultural activities, and food and drink specials are also planned throughout the festival. 

South Street Fall Fest

Saturday, Sept. 26 | Noon-7 p.m.
South Street between Front and Eighth streets
Philadelphia, PA 19147
Pay-as-you-go

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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