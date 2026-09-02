South Street Fall Fest to fill eight blocks with a Renaissance fair, skate park and Oktoberfest

A walk down South Street will lead from a Renaissance fair to a skate park, past a macabre masquerade and eventually to an Oktoberfest during Fall Fest on Saturday, Sept. 26.

The festival runs from noon-7 p.m. between Front and Eighth streets, with businesses along the corridor giving each block a different theme.

Queen & Rook’s Renn Faire will take over the 100 block, while Headhouse Plaza will become a pumpkin playground with activities, a bounce house, miniature golf and face painting.

Food trucks and specialty drinks are planned for Foodie Alley on the 200 block. The 300 block will offer artisanal goods and shopping, followed by MilkBoy’s Anniversary Stage on the 400 block.

Nocturnal will set up a skate park on the 500 block. One block away, DreamEerie will present its Macabre Masquerade on the 600 block. Brauhaus Schmitz’s Oktoberfest will anchor the 700 block.

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Other activities will branch off the main stretch of South Street. Record Riot and Repo Records will hold a vinyl block party at Passyunk Avenue, and Philly AIDS Thrift will celebrate its 21st anniversary with a block party on the 700 block of South Fifth Street.

Live music, art, craft vendors, cultural activities, and food and drink specials are also planned throughout the festival.

Saturday, Sept. 26 | Noon-7 p.m.

South Street between Front and Eighth streets

Philadelphia, PA 19147

Pay-as-you-go

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